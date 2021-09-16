Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced its Invicta Sim Racing Pedals. Asetek’s initial sim racing products include a throttle and brake pedal, and as an add-on a clutch pedal, along with its custom-made RaceHub software for quick and easy adjustments and calibration. Invicta means “undefeated” and with Invicta pedals, the most competitive SimSports gamers will be able to experience full immersion and the feeling of a real racecar.

Invicta Pedal Feature Set:

Unique Twin Hydraulic Opposing Rapid Piston (T.H.O.R.P) brake system (Patent pending) – designed to bring ultimate immersion to sim racers

Brake pedal hardness and travel can be adjusted from a softer arcade feeling with extended travel to a formula car mode hard pedal with minimal travel and true car feeling

Clutch simulates a real-world clutch and is designed to provide a proper physical bite point to feel like a real racecar

Customizable and configurable ARGB lighting that can be controlled with RaceHub software or turned off

Foot plates inspired by real racecars and real racecar driving

All aluminum pedal base with integrated heel stop, foot plates and pedal arms mounted with ball bearings for extended life and smooth operation

RaceHub software that enables quick and easy customization of the Invicta pedals’ settings. This includes calibration of the clutch bite point, dead zones, throttle curves, and updating firmware simply and efficiently. Support for future Asetek SimSports products

Tried and tested for hundreds of hours by real-world Formula and GT drivers and sim racing pros. Lifetime tested in automated mechanical rigs for many thousands of activations

Designed and manufactured/assembled in Denmark

The Asetek Invicta pedals will be available for purchase in Q4 2021 with pricing to be revealed later this year. In addition to the Invicta pedals, Asetek will also offer replaceable pedal plates for a more comfortable feeling for racers racing without shoes. Stay tuned for more SimSports products from Asetek, including wheelbases, steering wheels, shifters, and other end-user customization options.

Invicta pedals samples will be on display on Friday and Saturday September 17 and 18, 2021 at the ADAC SimRacing Expo (Nürburgring, Germany ) in the Asetek SimSports pop up stand in the Phoenix Racing race shop.

“We have been working non-stop since last year designing racing simulator gear that will revolutionize the market. I am excited to announce the first of our SimSports products, the premium performance Invicta pedals,” said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. “Our goal is simple and precise – to develop SimSports products with a true racecar feeling that ignite your racing passion and elevate your performance. And we are doing that while providing you with unique software for easy and simple use, for the ultimate in customization and personalization.”

Learn more from André Sloth Eriksen in the recently published YouTube video entitled ” Meet Sim Racing’s New Major Manufacturer – Interview with André Eriksen “, with Will Ford of Boosted Media.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek is introducing its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. For more information, please visit www.asetek.com .

