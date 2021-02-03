Intuit TurboTax provides Spanish language tools and resources to help the Latino community navigate through important tax changes and implications brought on by COVID-19 TurboTax from Intuit Inc. the leader in online tax preparation, processing nearly 40 million tax returns last year alone, announced today the launch of its Latino-focused integrated marketing efforts. The year 2020 was an unpredictable and …

Intuit TurboTax provides Spanish language tools and resources to help the Latino community navigate through important tax changes and implications brought on by COVID-19

TurboTax , from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the leader in online tax preparation, processing nearly 40 million tax returns last year alone, announced today the launch of its Latino-focused integrated marketing efforts. The year 2020 was an unpredictable and challenging year that forced many Latinos to make tough financial decisions. TurboTax, more than ever, is focused on providing resources and tools to assist and financially empower the Latino community. The brand has formed strategic media and community partnerships to promote access to key educational content and provide relief to those most in need.

“TurboTax is committed to serving the Latino community by listening to their needs,” said Alejandra Molinari , Lead of TurboTax Latino Communications. “They are the fuel of entrepreneurship, fastest adopters of technology and a crucial demographic of our nation’s future. However, the Latino market also faces many challenges and as we rollout our marketing efforts, it is important for us as a brand to serve them with the tools and resources they need to be successful in their finances, starting with a better understanding of their own taxes.”

Last year brought several events that could have impacted an individual’s tax filing situation. For this reason, TurboTax developed in-language tools to serve as a resource to the Latino community and support them throughout these unprecedented times; these include the Unemployment Center , a Self-Employed Coronavirus Relief Center , and the Coronavirus and Stimulus Center . TurboTax also offers TurboTax Live , so the Latino community can get answers to their tax questions as they go and a review of their return before they file. Additionally, NEW this tax season is the TurboTax Live Full Service offering which enables taxpayers to connect to a dedicated bilingual tax expert, who will prepare and file their tax return from start to finish, all from the comfort of their own home.

Latino taxpayers with simple tax returns can take advantage of the TurboTax Live Basic limited time offer and have a bilingual tax expert review their return for free so they can be 100% confident their taxes are done right.

This year’s TurboTax Latino marketing efforts include the “Straight To You” (Directamente a ti) advertising campaign, which reinforces that tax filers can file using TurboTax Live products, receiving the help of a bilingual tax expert along the way so they can file with total confidence. The campaign features two Latino targeted TV spots currently on air:

“The Family Tax Expert” : In this spot, TurboTax Live tax experts have tax advice for everyone in the family. Covering everything from self-employed income, to home improvements and medical expenses, TurboTax bilingual experts can provide tax advice for even the most unique situations.

“Your Abuela Can Answer That” : Abuela (grandmother) seems to know it all. She is answering most of the questions the TurboTax Live expert has for her granddaughter about her taxes. Luckily for the granddaughter, the TurboTax Live expert has got her covered and will completely prepare and file the tax return from start to finish, saving granddaughter time and providing confidence that her taxes are done right.

Created by Wieden+Kennedy, the spots will air on Univision, Telemundo, Azteca America, and other networks.

Furthermore, TurboTax Latino integrated marketing program will include the following key extensions:

#LeadingConEducación: a corporate responsibility program in support of Latino youth and college students seeking financial support via scholarships to complete their college education. Scholarship applicants will have access to educational content to better position themselves for success when it comes to managing personal finances starting with their own taxes. The program is being executed in partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation .

#ViveFullService” Social Video Series: A series of culturally relevant video content created by Latino influencers highlighting the NEW TurboTax Live Full-Service experience and the benefits of working with TurboTax Live bilingual experts.

#SmartDinero Partnership with WeAllGrow Latina Network : TurboTax and #WeAllGrow Latina Network embarked on their sixth year of partnership with the goal of engaging and educating Latina entrepreneurs and self-employed around the topic of finances and tax preparation.

These efforts are being executed in partnership with Hispanic public relations agency Havas FORMULATIN. The agency’s work also includes both paid and earned media tactics as well as social media engagement throughout tax season.

ABOUT INTUIT

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax , QuickBooks , and Mint , designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005189/en/

Alejandra Molinari

Alejandra_Molinari@intuit.com

Andy Checo

TurboTax@havasformulatin.com