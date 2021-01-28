– PayPal announced today they are collaborating with Actor Neil Patrick Harris to help people shop safe amidst the ongoing pandemic, sharing his advice and tips to navigate in-store shopping in this new normal.

With shoppers increasingly preferring digital payment offerings for in-store shopping, PayPal and Venmo recently introduced touch-free QR code payments for customers to safely shop at more than 8,200 standalone CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. To help shoppers follow safe shopping etiquette in-store, Neil Patrick Harris visited his local CVS to show shoppers how it’s done .

“After my family contracted COVID-19 at the onset of the pandemic last year, I know firsthand how important it is to follow safety protocols like wearing a mask and practicing social distancing to help contain and slow the spread of the virus,” Harris shared. “Paying for everyday essentials touch-free with PayPal and Venmo QR Codes at your local CVS is just one simple way you can protect yourself, fellow shoppers and store employees as we navigate these challenging times together.”

To further help consumers shop safely in-store, Neil is sharing his tips and tricks to navigate in-store shopping in this new normal:

Mask up: With splashes of color, fun patterns or even some bedazzling, not only can masks become part of your ‘outfit of the day’, but wearing a mask is one of the safest ways you can protect yourself and others, including essential workers, when shopping in-store. But be sure to check that your mask doesn’t have valves or vents and meets local requirements!

Avoid the crowds: Find some in-store serenity by avoiding in-store shopping at peak times like the end of a workday or on weekends and create a categorized list by aisle to spend as little time inside the store as possible.

Can't touch this: Look out for touch-free payment options to avoid handling cash, touching keypads and signing receipts at checkout. You can safely and quickly pay touch-free with QR Codes at CVS using the PayPal and Venmo apps. Just click the "scan" button and then the "show to pay" option at checkout. It's incredibly simple and backed by the trust and safety you've come to know from PayPal and Venmo. You can also pay using your preferred payment method within the PayPal or Venmo wallet, such as debit, credit or your balance.

Sanitize those hands: Keep a handy bottle of hand sanitizer on you at all times, especially when you're shopping in-store. And find your favorites! Many brands have different scents to try out, but always make sure the one you choose has at least 60% alcohol content to get rid of germs. Plus, make sure you're regularly washing your hands with soap and water when possible.

One way only! Aisle awareness: Look out for aisle markers that keep shoppers six feet apart or encourage one-way shopping through an aisle. There may also be designated entrances and exits to track store capacity, so make sure to read all safety signage and ask store employees for direction if you're ever in doubt.

Mind your manners: Don't forget to say, "thank you" and smize (smile with your eyes) while wearing a face covering. Small acts of kindness go a long way, and essential workers deserve them more than ever before!

Encouraging all shoppers to practice safe COVID-19 shopping etiquette, Neil Patrick Harris is also asking his Twitter followers to share any other ways they are shopping safely in-store. Using #ThankQRC and #Contest, Twitter users can enter for a chance to receive a surprise payment from Neil into their PayPal or Venmo account. (No Purchase Necessary, must be 18+ US only, end 11:59 p.m. ET on February 11, 2021 , Official Contest Rules can be viewed here )

Download the PayPal and Venmo apps to safely pay touch-free with QR Codes at more than 8,200 standalone CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. Get a $10 reward for your first CVS in-store purchase using PayPal and Venmo QR Codes now through March 31, 2021 . Terms Apply. PayPal or Venmo account required. For more information, go to: paypal.com/shopsafe

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 300 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

