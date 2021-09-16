– As part of its continued quest to promote healthy snacking done right, Wonderful ® Pistachios is furthering its investment in esports through a content partnership with streamer Brennon “GoldGlove” O’Neill. As part of this marketing campaign across Twitch and YouTube gaming channels, Wonderful Pistachios is targeting adventurous snackers who are in pursuit of flavor to bring awareness to its newest No Shells BBQ and No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar varieties.

Wonderful Pistachios’ annual North America retail sales last year surpassed the $1 billion milestone with a robust and growing number of product offerings, positioning this premium nut brand for success as it continues to expand its footprint and reach new audiences.

“Over the years Wonderful Pistachios has become a household name through strategic partnerships with some of the most recognizable Hollywood talent, professional athletes, social media influencers and so much more. Our esports expansion only furthers our mission to share our favorite plant protein snack nut with new audiences, and on newer platforms that have tremendous growth potential,” said Adam Cooper , senior vice president, Wonderful Pistachios.

With 47 million U.S. adults being esports fans according to a report by MRI Simmons , and more than 80% of esports fans reporting that they eat or drink while watching ( Newzoo ), the convenience of Wonderful Pistachios No Shells makes marathon gaming (and snacking) easy for esports fans.

Wonderful Pistachios has partnered with GoldGlove for three sponsored livestreams through October, reaching his dedicated social media and streaming audience of 1.4MM followers on Twitch , 1.2MM subscribers on YouTube , 400.6K followers on Twitter , and 148K followers on Instagram .

“The No Shells pistachios are a seriously-delicious, one-handed and guilt-free snack while gaming,” shared GoldGlove. “You can pour straight from the bag for no mess and no greasy fingers – trust me, your controllers and keyboards will thank you later.”

The deal will begin with GoldGlove broadcasting NBA 2K starting Friday, September 17 at 4 p.m. PST on Twitch, and continue with additional broadcasts in September and October. As part of the streams, viewers will have an opportunity to redeem an exclusive promotional offering on all Wonderful Pistachios No Shells varieties.

No Shells, New Flavors and Less Mess

The Wonderful Pistachios esports marketing campaign highlights the newest No Shells flavors, BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar, which hit shelves in March 2021 . Adding to its existing lineup of No Shells, the new No Shells flavors give people even more choice when it comes to selecting a healthy and delicious snack. Wonderful Pistachios No Shells are also available in Roasted & Salted, Lightly Salted, Honey Roasted, and Chili Roasted.

According to Information Resources, Inc. (IRI), a data analytics and market research company focused on the consumer packaged goods industry, the popularity of Wonderful Pistachios No Shells has made Wonderful Pistachios one of America’s fastest-growing snack brands, driving double-digit growth for the company.

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavor varieties are available in convenient .75 oz single-serve packs that are perfect portion control for gamers between meals, as well as larger 5.5 oz, 11 oz, or 22 oz options for sharing. Compared to potato chips, pistachios offer three times as many pieces per serving providing 49 nuts per ounce, compared to just 15 potato chips. Wonderful Pistachios are a good source of plant protein (6 grams per 1oz serving) and fiber (3 grams per 1oz serving). Additionally, about 90% of the fats found in pistachios are unsaturated, for a trio of nutrients that may help keep snackers feeling fuller for longer, that could be beneficial for longer gaming sessions.

For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, please visit GetCrackin.com , Facebook at /WonderfulPistachios , and Instagram at @WonderfulPistachios .

Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios is the world’s largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer. Located in California’s Central Valley, our nuts are Non-GMO Project Verified, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Our nuts can be found in stores nationwide and online under the flagship brand, Wonderful ® Pistachios. For more, visit: wonderfulpistachios.com , or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Wonderful Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion company that also has iconic brands such as Wonderful ® Halos ® , FIJI ® Water, POM Wonderful ® , JUSTIN ® Wine, and Teleflora ® . To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wonderful-pistachios-expands-esports-marketing-with-content-partnership-301376737.html

SOURCE Wonderful Pistachios