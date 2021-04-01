Emerging Tech

BTV Investor Alert Video: Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. – US FDA 510K Clearance on O.C.T. Imaging System

- April 1st, 2021
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. clearance from the U.S. FDA enables them to bring its "commercial-ready" Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System to the U.S. market.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTC: PYNKF Perimeter’s recent 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA enables them to bring its “commercial-ready” Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Imaging System to the U.S. market.

https://b-tv.com/perimeter-medical-imaging-oct-imaging-system-investor-alert-30sec/

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSXV: PINK) (OTC: PYNKF)

Perimeter Medical is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Apr 5th to 18th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada’s longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces New Listings Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

