Hempsana Inc., 18 Products and Over 50 SKU’s, CEO Clip Video

- July 23rd, 2021

Hempsana Inc. (CSE: HMPS Co-Founder, CEO and President of Hempsana, Randy Ko, speaks on the company's goal to provide cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products to the marketplace in late 2021.

Hempsana Inc. (CSE: HMPS Co-Founder, CEO and President of Hempsana, Randy Ko, speaks on the company’s goal to provide cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products to the marketplace in late 2021.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/hempsana-extraction-ceo-clip-90sec/

Hempsana Inc. (CSE: HMPS)

Hempsana is being featured on BNN Bloomberg Jul 24th – Jul 25th, 2021.

www.hempsana.ca

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91114

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

