Tokens.com Corp. ( NEO Exchange Canada: COIN ) ( Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M ) ( OTCQB US: SMURF ) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly traded company that invests in revenue-generating crypto and blockchain assets linked to Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”), Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFT”), and metaverse real estate, is pleased to announce that it has received Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) eligibility on its common shares in relation to the Company’s listing on the OTCQB. DTC eligibility will enable an accelerated settlement process enabling Token.com’s shares to be economically transferred between brokerage accounts electronically within the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be “DTC eligible”.

With Tokens.com’s shares now trading electronically in the United States, existing US investors will benefit from greater liquidity and execution speeds, while new US investors are far less restricted from purchasing Tokens.com’s shares.

“We are pleased to have obtained DTC eligibility,” commented CEO, Andrew Kiguel. “We expect this to simplify the process for US investors and brokerage firms, alike, which will help bolster our North American audience, broaden our shareholder base, and enhance the liquidity of Tokens.com’s common shares in the United States.”

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that owns an inventory of DeFi and NFT based cryptocurrencies. Through a process called staking, Tokens.com’s inventory of cryptocurrencies is used to earn additional tokens. In addition, Tokens.com is in the process of closing an investment in Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first NFT based, virtual real estate blockchain companies. Through its growing digital asset inventory, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies linked to DeFi, NFTs, and metaverse real estate.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website: Tokens.com.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

