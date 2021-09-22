Tokens.com Corp. is a publicly traded company that uses shareholder capital to purchase digital assets used for crypto staking and Decentralized Finance .Tokens.com is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate brand identity, resigned logo and website. “Our goal with this new website is to provide visitors an easy way to learn about Tokens.com, who we are, how we work, provide quick access to the latest …

Tokens.com Corp. ( NEO Stock Exchange Canada:COIN ) ( Frankfurt Stock Exchange:76M ) ( OTC USA: “SMURF” ) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded company that uses shareholder capital to purchase digital assets used for crypto staking and Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”).Tokens.com is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate brand identity, resigned logo and website.

“Our goal with this new website is to provide visitors an easy way to learn about Tokens.com, who we are, how we work, provide quick access to the latest news releases and updates, share information on all things to related crypto staking and DeFi, help visitors connect with The Company on social platforms and sign up for the Tokens.com newsletter,” commented CEO, Andrew Kiguel.

Tokens.com collaborated with Nightshift Agency for design and brand, and with HighRise Marketing for the website implementation.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp utilizes staking technology to generate revenue from its inventory of cryptocurrency and Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”) based tokens. Through it’s growing inventory of digital assets, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to get exposure to cryptocurrencies, DeFi, and Non-Fungible Tokens.

The Company’s common shares are listed under the symbol “COIN” in Canada on the NEO Exchange, as “76M” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and as “SMURF” on the U.S. OTC Market.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website: Tokens.com .

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities at Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005120/en/

Tokens.com Corp.

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications

contact@tokens.com

Media: Megan Stangl – Talk Shop Media

Megan@talkshopmedia.com