Tokens.com Corp. ( NEO:COIN ) ( FSE:76M ) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly traded company that uses shareholder capital to invest in digital assets used for crypto staking and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), is pleased to share that it has purchased an additional 300 ETH 2.0 and 7,625 Polkadot to continue building its crypto staking asset base. The purchases were made using funds from the loan to Tokens.com by Genesis Global Trading and capital from the balance sheet.

“Tokens.com is committed to expanding its crypto staking activities, even during the current crypto correction. This positions us to maximize our staking revenue and build our digital asset inventory in anticipation of the next crypto bull market,” commented CEO Andrew Kiguel.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com is a publicly traded blockchain technology company that connects investors to the digital assets used for crypto staking and Decentralized Finance (DeFi). To accomplish this, Tokens utilizes Proof-of-Stake (“PoS”) or Staking technology. DeFi is a new class of financial applications that provides users with automated and transparent financial services, such as borrowing and lending, without the need for financial institutions. Management believes that as mainstream adoption for DeFi applications grows, the need for Tokens.com’s staking services will commensurately increase.

Tokens has agreements with industry leaders Polychain Labs, Figment, Bison Trails, Staked and Coinbase Custody to manage its staking operations and provide custodial services. Tokens’ management team includes seasoned blockchain and financial professionals with prior experience at Hut 8 Mining, Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital and Goldman Sachs. Tokens was formed in collaboration with Polychain Labs, an affiliate of Polychain Capital, which is one of the largest cryptocurrency venture capital firms in Silicon Valley. Current investors include Bitbuy Limited, First Block Capital, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., PowerOne Capital Group, Matthew Roszak (the co-founder and Chairman of Bloq, Inc.), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (the founder and CEO of Polychain Capital).

The Company’s common shares are listed under the symbol “COIN” on the NEO Exchange and as “76M” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website: Tokens.com.

Tokens.com Corp.

Katherine Sullivan, Head of Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Email: contact@tokens.com

Phone: (647) 578-7490

Media Contact: Megan Stangl – Talk Shop Media

Email: Megan@talkshopmedia.com