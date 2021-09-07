Tokens.com Corp. is a publicly traded company that uses shareholder capital to purchase digital assets used for crypto staking and Decentralized Finance . The company is one of the largest Proof-of-Stake technology companies as measured by operating assets and market capitalization. The Company today announces that its application for a listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market has been approved and trading will …

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Stock Exchange Canada: COIN ) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded company that uses shareholder capital to purchase digital assets used for crypto staking and Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”). The company is one of the largest Proof-of-Stake technology companies as measured by operating assets and market capitalization. The Company today announces that its application for a listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market (“OTCQB”) has been approved and trading will commence at the open of the market on September 13, 2021.

The Company’s shares will trade in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol “SMURF.” Existing U.S. shareholders of Tokens.com shares, previously quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market, will now be quoted on the OTCQB without any further action needed.

“Our listing on the OTCQB further enhances our ability to reach a broader US audience seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies and DeFi. Our inventory of digital assets, used for crypto staking, is a gateway to crypto for public market investors,” commented CEO, Andrew Kiguel.

The OTCQB is a US based active trading platform recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market. The OTCQB enables entrepreneurial and growth stage companies to build shareholder value and trading liquidity by providing better access to US investors.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, PTC Market Group Inc. connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The company enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp utilizes staking technology to generate revenue from its inventory of cryptocurrency and Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”) based tokens. Through it’s growing inventory of digital assets, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to get exposure to cryptocurrencies, DeFi, and Non-Fungible Tokens.

The Company’s common shares are listed under the symbol “COIN” in Canada on the NEO Exchange, as “76M” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and as “SMURF” on the U.S. OTC Market.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website: Tokens.com .

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities at Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Neither NEO Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the NEO Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this news release have been derived from third party sources and have not been independently verified by the Company. In addition, this news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “plans”, “expects’, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company’s expected use of its bitcoin; expected annual returns and yields; the potential size of the crypto asset market; the impact of digital assets on the economy; expected adoption of blockchain technology and market opportunities related to same; and the Company’s beliefs regarding the use of Staking technology by new digital asset platforms. Forward looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including that: the Company’s yields from Staking may not continue at the levels expected; competition or other factors may diminish expected returns; market adoption of blockchain may be slower than expected; the Company may need to deploy its Bitcoin in ways other than currently anticipated; the Company may be unable to raise financing needed to continue its business on terms expected or at all; the Company’s business is subject to cybersecurity risks; and regulatory changes may impact the Company’s ability to conduct its business as currently conducted, as well as other factors beyond the Company’s control, and those risk factors included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filing statement dated April 22, 2021, which is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com . Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date of this release, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this release. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

