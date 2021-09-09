Tokens.com Announces Appointment of New CFO

Tokens.com Corp. a publicly traded company that generates revenue from digital assets used for crypto staking, Non-Fungible Tokens yield producing assets and Decentralized Finance is pleased to announce that Ian Fodie has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Fodie replaces Kyle Appleby, as part of a planned transition process following the Company’s public …

Tokens.com Corp. ( NEO Exchange Canada: COIN ) ( Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M ) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly traded company that generates revenue from digital assets used for crypto staking, Non-Fungible Tokens (“NFT”) yield producing assets and Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”), is pleased to announce that Ian Fodie has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Fodie replaces Kyle Appleby, as part of a planned transition process following the Company’s public listing in April 2021.

Mr. Fodie is a seasoned financial executive and has held senior executive roles in high growth industries including biotechnology, life-sciences, entertainment, and exploration and development, over the past 30 years.

“Ian brings a wealth of accounting and finance, operations, capital markets, and corporate governance experience to Tokens.com,” stated Andrew Kiguel, CEO. “And his knowledge and experience will be a critical component to our ambitious growth plans in an exciting and emerging cryptocurrency market.”

“I am very excited to be joining Tokens.com at this time,” said Mr. Fodie. “The opportunity for the Company to position themselves as a leader in the rapidly developing digital assets market is very compelling to investors.”

Tokens.com also announces the appointment of Jennifer Karkula as the Head of Communications effective September 1, 2021. Jennifer is a University of Toronto Graduate with a diverse professional background where she has worked at some of Canada’s largest financial institutions. Jennifer has experience working with social media and agencies to promote brand recognition and engagement, where she has helped companies grow their social presence to over hundreds of thousands of users.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Tokens.com team during such an exciting time for Crypto, DeFi, and NFT adoption,” said Jennifer Karkula.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. utilizes staking technology to generate revenue from its inventory of cryptocurrency and Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”) based tokens. Through its growing inventory of digital assets, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to get exposure to cryptocurrencies, DeFi, and NFT.

The Company’s common shares are listed under the symbol “COIN” in Canada on the NEO Exchange, as “76M” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and as “SMURF” on the U.S. OTC Market.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website: Tokens.com .

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities at Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005133/en/

Tokens.com Corp.

Jennifer Karkula, Head of Communications

Email: contact@tokens.com

Media Contact: Megan Stangl – Talk Shop Media

Email: Megan@talkshopmedia.com