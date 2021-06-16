Tokens.com Corp. a publicly-traded Blockchain technology company that provides transaction processing and validation services for various digital assets that power Decentralized Finance applications and Non-Fungible Token platforms, is pleased to announce the addition of Figment as its newest staking integration partner. “We look forward to working with Figment in our crypto staking operations. We’re excited to …

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO: COIN ) (FSE: 76M) (“Tokens.com” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded Blockchain technology company that provides transaction processing and validation services for various digital assets that power Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platforms, is pleased to announce the addition of Figment as its newest staking integration partner.

“We look forward to working with Figment in our crypto staking operations. We’re excited to expand our team of strategic partners with a leading Canadian staking entity,” commented Tokens.com CEO Andrew Kiguel.

Tokens.com will utilize Figment’s staking services for selected digital assets. In turn, Tokens.com will receive compensation, in the form of crypto tokens, for processing transactions and securing selected crypto networks. Crypto staking is achieved with environmentally friendly technology that has near zero electricity requirements.

“Tokens.com has developed an exciting new way to safely invest in Proof-of-Stake assets,” noted Figment CEO Lorien Gabel. “We look forward to supporting their growth with our enterprise grade staking and node infrastructure.”

About Tokens.com

Tokens is a publicly-traded Blockchain technology company that provides transaction processing and validation services for various digital assets that power Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platforms. Tokens utilizes Proof-of-Stake (“PoS”) or Staking technology. DeFi is a new class of financial applications that provides users with automated and transparent financial services, such as borrowing and lending, without the need for financial institutions. NFTs are redefining how art, gaming, music and collectibles are created, valued and traded. Management believes that as mainstream adoption for DeFi and NFT applications grow, the need for Tokens.com’s Staking services will commensurately increase.

Tokens has agreements with industry leaders, Figment, Polychain Labs, Bison Trails, Staked and Coinbase Custody, to manage its staking operations and provide custodial services. Tokens’ management team includes seasoned blockchain and financial professionals with prior experience at Hut 8 Mining, Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital and Goldman Sachs. Tokens was formed in collaboration with Polychain Labs, an affiliate of Polychain Capital, which is one of the largest cryptocurrency venture capital firms in Silicon Valley. Current investors include Bitbuy Limited, First Block Capital, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd., PowerOne Capital Group, Matthew Roszak (the co-founder and Chairman of Bloq, Inc.), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (the founder and CEO of Polychain Capital).

The Company’s common shares are listed under the symbol “COIN” on the NEO Exchange and as “76M” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website: Tokens.com.

About Figment:

Figment is one of the world’s largest blockchain infrastructure and services providers serving customers worldwide. Co-founders Matt Harrop, Lorien Gabel and Andrew Cronk have 30+ years of experience successfully starting and scaling internet infrastructure companies. This deep expertise in infrastructure and security, combined with a passion for decentralized technologies, led to the launch of Figment in 2018. Figment’s mission is to support the adoption, growth and long term success of the Web 3 ecosystem. Figment offers staking, middleware, and application layer solutions that make it simple for token holders and developers to invest in and build on Web 3 technologies. Figment’s physical Internet Data Centers, technical operations, development and management team are based in North America.

