Tokens.com Corp. ( NEO Exchange Canada: COIN ) ( Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M ) (“Tokens.com”), a publicly traded company that generates revenue from digital assets used for crypto staking, NFT yield producing assets and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), is pleased to share that it has acquired an additional 130 ETH 2.0 during Q3, bringing the total of ETH 2.0 owned for staking to 2,506. Tokens.com uses its digital assets for the purpose of staking to earn additional tokens, thus continually growing its inventory of digital assets.

“ETH has appreciated by approximately 50% since the end of Q2, creating significant value to our ETH inventory. In addition, Tokens.com’s other DeFi based crypto assets have appreciated by approximately 60% and have provided additional staking rewards, expressed as a percentage, of approximately 25% annualized on our capital,” commented CEO, Andrew Kiguel.

ETH and ETH 2.0 are the native cryptocurrency tokens for the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is a decentralized, open source blockchain that is programmable through smart contracts. It is the dominant blockchain used to build DeFi platforms, which allow peer-to-peer financial services without the need of a bank or intermediary. ETH and ETH 2.0 represent the second largest cryptocurrency in the world based on market capitalization.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp utilizes staking technology to generate revenue from its inventory of cryptocurrency and Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”) based tokens. Through it’s growing inventory of digital assets, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to get exposure to cryptocurrencies, DeFi, and Non-Fungible Tokens.

The Company’s common shares are listed under the symbol “COIN” in Canada on the NEO Exchange, as “76M” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and as “SMURF” on the U.S. OTC Market beginning on September 13th, 2021.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website: Tokens.com.

