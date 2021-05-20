Blockchain

BTV New Listing Alert Video: Tokens.com Corp. – Staking to Power DeFi and NFTs

- May 20th, 2021

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO: COIN The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) technology company is now trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol COIN.

https://b-tv.com/tokens-com-staking-new-listing-alert-30sec/

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO: COIN)

www.tokens.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada’s longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces Investor Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84763

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

