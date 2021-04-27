Lexaria Bioscience Corp. CEO Clips:CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com. BTV – Business TelevisionCEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com To view the source version of …

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (NASDAQ: LEXX Chris Bunka, CEO and Chairman of Lexaria Bioscience, speaks about the Company’s proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/lexaria-bioscience-proprietary-drug-delivery-technology-ceo-clip-90sec/

Lexaria Bioscience is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on May 1st – May 2nd.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (NASDAQ: LEXX)

www.lexariabioscience.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/81943