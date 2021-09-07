Biotech

If you cannot view the video above, please visit: 
https://b-tv.com/investor-alert-lexaria-bioscience-the-modern-way-to-improve-oral-drugs/

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience is being featured on Bloomberg on Sept 6th to 10th, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

https://www.lexariabioscience.com/

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada’s longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95832

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

