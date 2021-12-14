Life Science News Investing News
Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI The emerging plant-based food powerhouse is listed on the CSE under the symbol VEGI.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Dec 15th to Dec 21st, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI)

8,000 plus Attend Boosh Sponsored Planted Expo in Vancouver

8,000 plus Attend Boosh Sponsored Planted Expo in Vancouver

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is proud to announce that over 8,000 consumers and investors visited the largest plant-based expo in Canada; Planted-Expo at which Boosh was the presenting sponsor. At the event Boosh proudly introduced its brand-new shelf stable line of Boosh Mac & Cheeze; Nacho and Better Cheddar to rave reviews, and provided samples to consumers of Boosh's favourite foods including Shephard's Pie, and recently acquired brands such as Salt Spring Harvest pate and Pulse Specialty Kitchen plant-based cheeses.

Boosh Welcomes World Champion as Keynote Speaker to Planted Expo

Boosh Welcomes World Champion as Keynote Speaker to Planted Expo

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is proud to announce that Sonya Looney, a World Champion Professional Mountain Biker will be its keynote speaker during the Planted Expo, Canada's largest plant-based consumer show November 20-21st at the Vancouver Trade and Convention Centre West. 

Sonya Looney

Consumer Goods & Digital Services Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Consumer Goods & Digital Services Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Consumer Goods & Digital Services Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Closes $1,250,000 Private Placement

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Closes $1,250,000 Private Placement

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.  (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on Monday, November 8th it closed a private placement in the amount of $1,250,000. One strategic investor subscriber for 1,250,000 units at a price of $1.00 per unit, each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant exercisable at $1.35 per share until November 8, 2024.

Aggregate finder's fees of $125,000 payable through the issuance of 125,000 units on the same terms as the placement units and the issuance of 125,000 broker's warrants exercisable to acquire units at a price of $1.00 per unit until November 8, 2024 were issued.

Boosh Creates 5th Revenue Stream; Selling To The Food Service Industry

Boosh Creates 5th Revenue Stream; Selling To The Food Service Industry

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has begun accepting orders from the food service industry. This sector includes, but is not limited, to providing meals to hotels, restaurants, bars, cafeterias, catering, airlines and more.

"I have been fielding calls for over a year with requests to supply Boosh to local restaurants and pubs where the demand for plant based and gluten free options continues to grow," states founder and president, Connie Marples. "The food service sector is not necessarily equipped to deal with plant-based menu requests with regards to specially sourced ingredients and cross contamination. However, our Boosh products are high quality, ready-made and easy for the food service sector to adopt such as our Good Gravy, Sloppy Joes, Vegan Chili and proprietary Vegan Cheese powder blends. All can be used in a variety of ways to meet their chef's expectations and satisfy consumer demands. Different ways to present Boosh entrees include Chili Cheese Nachos, Vegan Poutine, Vegan Sloppy Joe Sliders and Vegan Broccoli Cheddar soup to name a few."

BELLUS Health Announces Pricing of US$200 Million Public Offering in Canada and the United States

Common Shares Priced at US$8.00 per Share

In connection with its previously announced public offering of common shares in Canada and the United States (the "Offering"), BELLUS Health Inc. ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company") (TSX and Nasdaq: BLU) today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with a syndicate of underwriters comprising Jefferies, Evercore ISI and RBC Capital Markets as joint book-running managers, and including LifeSci Capital as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Bloom Burton as co-managers (collectively, the "Underwriters"), relating to the public offering of 25,000,000 common shares. The shares are being sold at a public offering price of US$8.00 per common share. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on December 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option following the date hereof to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 common shares from the Company.

RINVOQ® Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Active Psoriatic Arthritis

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib; 15 mg, once daily) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers. 1

"The efficacy of RINVOQ in relieving the many manifestations of psoriatic arthritis is well-characterized in two large, long term clinical studies," said Michael Severino , M.D., vice chairman and president, AbbVie. "This new approval underscores our mission to deliver a portfolio of therapies that can help more people with rheumatic diseases achieve disease control."

Lexaria's Clinical Hypertension Study HYPER-H21-3 Nears Completion

Lexaria's Clinical Hypertension Study HYPER-H21-3 Nears Completion

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) (NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that its human clinical study HYPER-H21-3 is expected to complete all dosing and sample collection this week

Formal hospital and ethics board approvals for human clinical study HYPER-H21-3 had been received in March. Study HYPER-H21-3 used a placebo-controlled and blinded design, with administration of a single 300mg dose of a specific DehydraTECH 2.0 CBD formulation compared to placebo in a target group of sixteen enrolled volunteers. This "Stress Test" study was undertaken to examine the effects of DehydraTECH-CBD upon acute pulmonary hypertension. Blood samples collected from this study will be subjected to analysis and the blood pressure results are expected to be reported soon.

HempFusion Launches Project OPTIMIZE to Drive $4 Million of Annual Savings

HempFusion Launches Project OPTIMIZE to Drive $4 Million of Annual Savings

Provides Corporate Update on Retail Wins, Including the Launch of Sagely Naturals, HempFusion and Probulin in Key US Retailers.

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQB:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) ("HempFusion" or the "Company"), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, today announces Project OPTIMIZE, a new initiative approved by the board of directors of the Company to optimize operations and lower costs by up to $4 million annually. Project OPTIMIZE will focus on the consolidation and elimination of common expenses among the Company's family of brands including HempFusion, Sagely Naturals, Apothecanna and Probulin Probiotics. Starting in the first quarter of 2022, this initiative, in conjunction with the Company's strong revenue growth, is expected to help drive the business towards profitability.

Immatics and Bristol Myers Squibb Enter Into Global Exclusive License for Immatics' TCR Bispecific Program IMA401

  • Bristol Myers Squibb secures global exclusive license to Immatics' TCR bispecific program IMA401; companies will collaborate on development with Immatics retaining a co-promotion option in the US
  • Immatics to receive upfront payment of $150 million and additional milestone payments of up to $770 million plus tiered double-digit royalties on net product sales

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX, "Immatics"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies, and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), today announced that they have entered into a license, development and commercialization agreement (the "agreement") for Immatics' TCR Bispecific candidate, IMA401.

HM43239 Demonstrates Durable Clinical Benefit in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

HM43 239 Data Featured in Oral Presentation at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Aptose Presents Highlights from Luxeptinib and APTO-253 and Provides Corporate Update

