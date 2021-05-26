Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at Bernstein’s 37 th Annual Strategic Decisions Virtual Conference, which will be webcast on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer will answer questions about the company at 10 a.m. ET. Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at …

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at Bernstein’s 37 th Annual Strategic Decisions Virtual Conference, which will be webcast on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer , will answer questions about the company at 10 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram .

