Bristol Myers Squibb to Host Virtual Investor Event to Discuss AAD VMX Highlights

- March 30th, 2021

Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that the company will host a virtual Investor Event on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss data from the POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 Phase 3 trials of deucravacitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, which will be presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Virtual Meeting Experience . Company executives will provide an overview of data …

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that the company will host a virtual Investor Event on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss data from the POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 Phase 3 trials of deucravacitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, which will be presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Virtual Meeting Experience (AAD VMX).

Company executives will provide an overview of data presented and address questions from investors and analysts.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the event at http://investor.bms.com . Materials related to the webcast will be available at the same website prior to the event. An archived edition of the Investor Event will be available later that day.

About Bristol Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram .

Bristol Myers Squibb
Media:
media@bms.com

Investor Relations:
Tim Power, 609-252-7509, timothy.power@bms.com
Nina Goworek, 908-673-9711, nina.goworek@bms.com

