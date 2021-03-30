Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that the company will host a virtual Investor Event on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss data from the POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 Phase 3 trials of deucravacitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, which will be presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Virtual Meeting Experience . Company executives will provide an overview of data …

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that the company will host a virtual Investor Event on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss data from the POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 Phase 3 trials of deucravacitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, which will be presented at the American Academy of Dermatology Virtual Meeting Experience (AAD VMX).

Company executives will provide an overview of data presented and address questions from investors and analysts.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the event at http://investor.bms.com . Materials related to the webcast will be available at the same website prior to the event. An archived edition of the Investor Event will be available later that day.

