A year ago, global payment technology pioneer Zip Co Limited ( ASX: Z1P ) acquired the award-winning U.S. buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform, Quadpay. Today, Zip is unifying its rapidly growing global business under one name to increase brand awareness and leverage more resources to lead the future of digital, universal payment technology.

Under one global identity, Zip is investing deeply to escalate its brand awareness across 12 markets and five continents. Customers in the U.S. can continue to split their purchases into four interest-free installments, making use of the same flexible payment options, now with a bold new look.

“We believe Zip can become the most fair and responsible global payments brand in the world, on the side of merchants and consumers,” said Zip Co-founder and Global CEO Larry Diamond . “Since Zip acquired Quadpay, we have experienced exceptionally strong growth in the United States. We’ve built a brand that will grow with us as we continue to expand our global footprint, and that allows us to celebrate our merchants, customers and our Zipsters, putting them at the center of all that we do.”

Zip is democratizing alternative payment options and increasing access to transparent, responsible and fair financial products through rapid expansion. The U.S. business will leverage a $400 million investment in Zip to fuel powerful brand recognition in the U.S., and will bring together 300+ top finance technology product experts and over 200 technical resources to drive more innovative global efficiencies to the retail industry.

“Zip brings almost a decade of experience in the trenches with merchants and retailers, and this rebrand gives us access to more resources than ever before,” said Adam Ezra, Co-CEO of Zip US . “The same payment technology solutions and drive that propelled us to global leadership and doubled our growth in the U.S. will only accelerate under a single Zip brand, with more innovations coming soon.“

Zip has set a fintech industry standard for building transparent and flexible products that help people take control of the way they pay. With responsibility built into its DNA, Zip’s renewed brand purpose is about putting the financial well-being of its customers and merchants at the heart of everything it does, to help people take control of their financial future.

Collaborating with renowned international design agency Koto to bring the new brand purpose to life, Zip’s new logo features a bold purple, designed to stand out in the online and in-store checkout environments of Zip’s merchants. The letter I in Zip is designed to flex and expand, forming a window in the heart of Zip’s logo, which allows it to showcase individual merchants and celebrate its customers and its people. The modernised branding is a powerful reflection of Zip’s commitment to people and partners.

“Zip’s revitalized purpose deserves a bold and fearless new look,” said Steve Brennen, Zip’s Chief Customer Officer. “We challenged Koto to create a brand with attitude and energy, that worked in all of our global markets and that will flex to support our business as it continues to grow internationally. Most importantly, it had to reflect our ongoing commitment to putting people at the heart of all that we do.”

Zip will continue its investment in building a unified global brand and driving increased business outcomes for merchants and value for customers across the Zip ecosystem. The new brand will roll out across its global operations starting mid-August 2021.

Following 12 months of rapid expansion, Zip now has a presence in 12 countries and serves more than 7.3 million customers, who can pay for their purchases in installments, interest-free. Zip works with over 51,000 merchants around the world, allowing them to offer flexible payment terms to consumers and driving traffic to merchants’ businesses through its own channels.

About Zip

ASX-listed Zip Co Limited (Z1P: ASX) is a leading Buy Now, Pay Later company providing fast and seamless solutions that simplify how people pay, everywhere.

Zip offers point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to the retail, home, health, automotive and travel industries, giving consumers, merchants and businesses around the world access to transparent, flexible and interest-free credit.

One of the fastest-growing BNPL companies globally, Zip has more than 7.3 million active customers. Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip’s core markets include Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and USA. Zip now employs a team of almost 1,000 people globally. The company is a licensed and regulated credit provider.

For more information, visit:​ www.zip.co

