Notices of 2021 annual general meetings
Rio Tinto will today issue notices for the 2021 annual general meetings of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited. The notices will be available at . Rio Tinto Limited’s notice of meeting will also be released to the ASX. Rio Tinto plc will hold its 2021 annual general meeting in London on 9 April 2021. Due to the UK government restrictions on public gatherings to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, and mindful of public …
Rio Tinto will today issue notices for the 2021 annual general meetings of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited. The notices will be available at www.riotinto.com/invest/shareholder-information/annual-general-meetings . Rio Tinto Limited’s notice of meeting will also be released to the ASX.
Rio Tinto plc will hold its 2021 annual general meeting in London on 9 April 2021. Due to the UK government restrictions on public gatherings to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, and mindful of public health concerns, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the annual general meeting in person. Shareholders can instead participate in the annual general meeting virtually via a live webcast, and will be able to vote and ask questions. Details on how to attend the Rio Tinto plc annual general meeting virtually are set out in the notice of meeting.
Rio Tinto Limited will hold its 2021 annual general meeting in Perth, Australia on 6 May 2021. Shareholders who are unable to attend in person can participate in the meeting via a live webcast, and will be able to vote and ask questions. Details on how to participate online in the Rio Tinto Limited annual general meeting are set out in the notice of meeting. If it becomes necessary or appropriate as a result of the evolving COVID-19 situation in Australia to make any changes to the proposed meeting arrangements, shareholders will be given as much notice as possible. Information relating to alternate arrangements will be communicated to shareholders by way of announcement to ASX and published at www.riotinto.com/invest/shareholder-information/annual-general-meetings .
