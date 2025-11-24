The Conversation (0)
November 23, 2025
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or Company) has announced Annual General Meeting Presentation.
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
19 June
Brightstar Resources
Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia
20 November
Aurumin Shareholders and Court Approve Scheme of Arrangement
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or Company) provides the following update on the proposed acquisition of 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares and options in Aurumin Limited (Aurumin) by Brightstar by way of Court-approved share scheme of arrangement (Share Scheme) and... Keep Reading...
19 November
AUN: Court Approves Schemes
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced AUN: Court Approves SchemesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 November
Mine life extensions indicated with Laverton drilling
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mine life extensions indicated with Laverton drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 November
BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growth
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced BTR strengthens leadership team to drive production growthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
Heliostar Drills 83.2m Grading 17.35 g/t Gold from 76.0m and Expands Program to 20,000m
HIGHLIGHTS: 83.2m grading 17.35 g/t gold from 76.0 m, including 46.65 m grading 27.35 g/t gold from 88.95 m 70.7m grading 9.38 g/t gold from 49.65 m 92.1 m grading 4.33 g/t gold from 97.1 m 65.2 m grading 5.39 g/t gold from 152.2 m Ana Paula drill program to be extended to 20,000 metres of... Keep Reading...
21 November
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26
Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF). Heliostar continued to advance its flagship Ana Paula project in Guerrero as a high-grade underground development asset, now highlighted by a positive... Keep Reading...
20 November
Gold Mining and Processing Update
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mining and Processing UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20 November
Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Q3 2025 Quarter Highlights Record Q3 2025 production of 9,165 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) Q3 2025 sales of 7,709 GEOs Q3 Operating income of US$14.2M; Net Income of US$1.3M after US$6.4M of Exploration costs Consolidated cash costs of $1,500 per GEO sold and consolidated all-in sustaining... Keep Reading...
20 November
Freegold Intersects 1.7 g/t Au over 70.1m at Golden Summit
Highlights: • GS2519 1.08 g/Au over 110.7m one of the most western holes drilled to date in the WOW Zone. • GS2521 1.7g/t Au over 70.1m • GS2522 1.44 g/t Au over 22.5m from 4.5m • GS2526 0.9 g/t Au over 182.9m The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the... Keep Reading...
20 November
Kobo Resources Strengthens Gold Mineralisation at Kossou Intersecting 9.0 m at 3.60 g/t Au and 8.0 m at 2.54 g/t Au
Drilling continues to expand Kossou's mineralised footprint, supporting the geological model and future resource definition work Drilling confirms strong continuity at the Jagger Zone, a key gold target of Kossou's emerging resource base Additional strike extension at the Road Cut Zone... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
