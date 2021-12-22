Company to shift exploration to promising East Zone in 2022. MLK Gold Ltd. a growth-oriented gold exploration company headquartered in Windsor, Nova Scotia is pleased to announce assay results from its 2021 fall exploration program at its 100 percent owned Golden Eye Property at Little River in southern Newfoundland and the Manuels low sulphidation epithermal gold occurrence on the Avalon Peninsula. MLK President & ...

MLK:CC