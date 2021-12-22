Precious Metals Investing News
Company to shift exploration to promising East Zone in 2022. MLK Gold Ltd. a growth-oriented gold exploration company headquartered in Windsor, Nova Scotia is pleased to announce assay results from its 2021 fall exploration program at its 100 percent owned Golden Eye Property at Little River in southern Newfoundland and the Manuels low sulphidation epithermal gold occurrence on the Avalon Peninsula. MLK President & ...

Company to shift exploration to promising East Zone in 2022.

MLK Gold Ltd. ( CSE: MLK ) ("MLK" or the " Company "), a growth-oriented gold exploration company headquartered in Windsor, Nova Scotia is pleased to announce assay results from its 2021 fall exploration program at its 100 percent owned Golden Eye Property at Little River in southern Newfoundland and the Manuels low sulphidation epithermal gold occurrence on the Avalon Peninsula.

MLK President & CEO, Paul Smith , stated: "The results of the 2021 exploration program continue to warrant further exploration as a thick glacial drift is present in both areas and historical exploration has been minimal, especially at the Manuels property. This provides a significant opportunity to further increase MLK's mineralized envelope, which remains a prime objective of our exploration program. We look forward to initiating our Q1/2022 to Q4/2022 agenda which will include a 1,000-metre drilling plan, evaluation of alteration and geological surveys, and establish better controls on structure setting towards the end of 2022."

Golden Eye Highlights:

  • The Company is reporting assay results from a total of 90 rock samples of quartz vein material (both bedrock and glacially derived) consisting of several different morphological vein types.
  • The highest assay was 8.95 g/t Au with all other assays considered insignificant.
  • Samples were collected from the West Zone covering a strike length of approximately 3.1 kilometers.
  • Associated mineralogy of the samples included, arsenopyrite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, bornite, chlorite, plagioclase, and muscovite/sericite in addition to quartz.
  • Historical grab sample assay results on the property have returned values up to 18.9 g/t Au while diamond drill core assayed up to 2.95 g/t Au over 0.7 metres (DDH: LR-10-02) at the West Zone.
  • Map can be found HERE .

West Zone:

The West Zone consists of a series of large, north-south trending, en echelon tension gashes filled with quartz and represent one major veining event with two younger vein emplacement events. Individual veins are up to two-plus metres thick and display multiple injection of silica-rich fluids. The en echelon arrays are up to 20 metres wide with a strike length up to 75 metres. These arrays are spaced at both regular and semi-predictable intervals (200-300 metres) and form a hanging wall sequence to the mineralization in the East Zone.

East Zone:

The Company is encouraged by mineralization occurring along a strike of the Canstar Resources Golden Baie Project where grab samples assayed up to 4,485 g/t Au. This has resulted in the East Zone being a strong focus of the Company's 2022 exploration at the Golden Eye property.

Manuels Highlights :

  • The Company carried out soil sampling and a six-hole diamond drilling program on its 100 percent owned low sulphidation, epithermal Manuels gold property near the Town of Conception Bay South on the Avalon Peninsula of Newfoundland .
  • Soil sampling on the property returned silver values up to 12.2 g/t Ag over a significant area, but gold values did not correspond with anomalous silver. The soil sample grid will be expanded in 2022 and further evaluate the anomalous silver geochemistry discovered on the property.
  • The drill program was focused on depth continuity of two low-grade (~0.5 g/t Au) gold occurrences hosted in deep red coloured silicified rhyolite. At the Boxcar breccia occurrence, assay results from drill core returned up to 0.21 g/t Au with the width of the mineralized zone increased from approximately one metre to more than 11 metres.
  • Drilling efforts to intersect deeper mineralization under both the Boxcar and the Farmers Field occurrence resulted in drilling difficulties from block-faulting and both areas were abandoned following a total of 594 metres being drilled.

Outlook for 2022:

With a drilling exploration plan initiated for 2022, the Company also engaged Ottawa -based heavy mineral geochemistry and exploration firm, Overburden Drilling Management Ltd. (ODM), to undertake glacial till sampling programs on selected portions of the Company's Caledonia Brook property. With MLK's earlier collection of 23 samples along the northwestern portion of the property, ODM has now collected an additional 111 samples, each weighing approximately 11 kilograms. Results are expected to be reported on all 134 samples in late January once mineral separation and identification has been completed by ODM.

Executive Chairman & Director, Bill Fleming , says the Company's plan to increase exploration efforts and improve target delineation as part of an aggressive 2022 agenda.

"We expect to demonstrate the strength of our operations and proven operating model as we enter a period of significant investment in our exploration plan. In 2022, our focus will be on delivering long-term value to all of our stakeholders and staff through our ongoing commitment to sustainable, inclusive, and responsible mining."

Qualified Persons and 43-101 Disclosure

Paul Smith , P. Geo., President & CEO for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

Golden Eye Au Project

About MLK Gold Ltd.

Founded in 2018, MLK Gold Ltd. is quickly emerging as one of Atlantic Canada's premiere resource exploration companies offering exposure to gold and the strategic metal representing a unique mix of discovery and resource development potential. Invested in a portfolio of gold projects in mining and mineral-rich Newfoundland , MLK's plan is to capitalize on the province's ranking as one of the world's top 10 mining jurisdictions and expand into a long-life, financially sound gold-mining company.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website at www.mlkgold.com and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

To view the Company's recent promotional video, please click HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE MLK Gold Ltd.

Exploring Atlantic Canada promotional video released; Company ready to "stand amongst giants."

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) (the "Company" or "Equity Metals") reported today that it has closed its previously announced flow-through and non-flow-through private placements by issuing a total of 24,528,671 units for gross proceeds of $3,634,050.63.

The Company closed the final tranche of the non-brokered private placement by issuing 1,725,002 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.14 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $241,500.28 and by issuing 12,100,002 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $1,815,000.30. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one non-flow-through common share and one-half (0.5) of one warrant. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half (0.5) of one non-flow through warrant. The warrants for all units will be the same with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one non-flow-through common share for a period of 2 years at a price of $0.20.

WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF A GOLD AND PLATINUM STREAM FROM GENERATION MINING'S MARATHON PROJECT

TSX | NYSE | LSE: WPM

 Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding arrangement with Generation Mining Limited ("Gen Mining") (TSX: GENM) for a Precious Metal Purchase Agreement (the "Marathon PMPA") in respect to the Marathon Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Marathon Project").

 Further to its press release dated September 30, 2021, Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC PINK: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that due to demand it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") consisting of one common share and one common share warrant (the "Non Flow-Through Offering").

The Company has increased the size of the Non Flow-Through Offering for Units to up to 4,500,000 Units for gross proceeds of up to $270,000. The upsized offering of Units as well as the offering of units consisting of flow-through common shares as set out in the Company's September 30, 2021 and November 2, 2021 releases are expected to close on or about December 31, 2021.

Fully Funded & Permitted Program to Test Newly Defined Bear Head Zone, a Previously Undrilled, High-Grade, 700m+ Surface Gold Trend

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a 5,000-meter diamond drilling program will commence at its 100% owned McVicar Gold Project in Q1 2022. The 120 square kilometer McVicar Gold Project is located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in the Superior Province, northwest Ontario, Canada. Gold exploration targets are hosted in a prolific Archean greenstone belt with numerous high grade gold discoveries, active mines, and past producers.

Image 1: Location of the 12,000-ha McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario, Canada

The winter drill program is fully funded, and the Company has received all relevant permits. This initial drill program will focus on two high-grade gold trends located at the Altered Zone and the newly discovered Bear Head Zone.

"A lot of prep work has gone into the project so far," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "Our tech team has spent countless hours going through historical data and generating new favourable data through airborne surveys, ground reconnaissance and sampling programs. The project is large and has multiple zones of interest that all make a compelling case for drill testing. This is an exciting first step for us and we're eager to begin the next phase of exploration at McVicar," continued Mr. Klenman.

Image 2: Initial target zones, McVicar Gold Project

The Winter 2022 drill program builds on the successful Phase 1 field campaign reported in the Company's New Release dated October 5, 2021. The Phase 1 field program confirmed the locations of historic bedrock gold occurrences. In addition, new outcropping gold mineralization was discovered.

Importantly, the 2021 field work identified and outlined a new mineralized trend structure south of the historic Chellow Vein, named the "Bear Head" Zone. The Bear Head Zone is characterized by an extensive NW-trending multi-kilometer damage zone in altered mafic volcanic rocks, coincident with braided lineaments and structural breaks identified in (topographic) Lidar features as well as magnetic datasets.

Image 3: Location of the new Bear Head Trend, 550m south of and parallel to the Chellow Vein

Target One - The Bear Head Zone

The Bear Head is a newly discovered, undrilled, minimum 700-meter-long, high-grade gold corridor, nested within a multi-kilometer gold-bearing crustal-scale break. Two samples collected from sheared and silicified mafic metavolcanic rocks containing smoky-blue quartz veins (1-10 centimeter-wide), returned gold values of 19.75 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 1.415 g/t Au, respectively (see Company news release dated October 5, 2021).

Field crews identified this new trend approximately 600 meters south of the historic Chellow Vein. The Bear Head Zone is situated near the southern contact between mafic metavolcanic rocks and granite outboard of the Bear Head Fault Zone.

The surface exposure of the shear zone shows up clearly as a discrete WNW trending break on the 2021 Lidar survey data. Magnetic data shows a coincident linear anomaly (high and magnetic edge feature).

The drill program will test the extent of the anomaly at depth across the recessive zone at and adjacent to the structural/magnetic breaks which are coincident with the mapped gold zones.

Target Two - The Altered Zone

Shallow historic drilling at the prospective Altered Zone target intercepted 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09m (including 33 g/t Au over 1.86m) (drillhole ML-86-27[1]), 5.7 g/t Au over 7.71m (drillhole ML-03-01[2]), amongst other high-grade results. Trenching of the shear zone approximately 200m north of the claims returned 6.89 g/t Au over 1.55m (trench AZ-03-05; Continuum Resources Ltd.[3]).

New geologic modelling by Cross River in 2021 utilizes historic drilling data and suggests that the high-grade gold bearing structure continues at depth, coincident with lithologic breaks and a broader damage zone corridor characterized by an intense hydrothermal alteration overprint. The gold bearing structure at the Altered Zone is open in all directions (strike and depth). The upcoming drill program is designed to test the gold grade and continuity along strike, down-dip and down-plunge and will also test for new gold shoots and domains at several locations along the broader Altered Zone structural trend.

Image 4: Cross section view of the Altered Zone with historic drilling. The AZ Structure is inferred target containing high-grade intercepts from previous drilling.

The Company received Early Exploration Permits for the McVicar property in June 2021. These permits allow Cross River to advance the property through diamond drilling in the Altered Zone and along the Bear Head Gold Trend. However, an unusual fire season inhibited field work at McVicar until late in the year.

The upcoming Q1 helicopter-supported program will stage from the Cat Lake Winter Road. The window for the winter road will dictate the exact timing of the 2022 5000m drilling campaign.

About the McVicar Project

Cross River's McVicar Gold Project is a district-scale gold exploration project that covers the main structural elements of the entire Lang Lake greenstone belt located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in NW Ontario, Canada.

The McVicar project covers all the major fertile structural and lithostratigraphic elements of the greenstone belt, which is bound to the south by the major NW trending Bear Head Fault zone (within which the historic Golden Patricia Mine is situated).

Historic drilling at McVicar Lake in the Altered and North Flexure Zones include[4]:

  • 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09 m including 29.86 g/t Au over 1.86 m
  • 5.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.98m

The McVicar Lake claims also host the Chellow Vein zone, which is a narrow quartz vein that consists of smoky grey to white quartz mineralized with minor pyrite and visible gold. The vein system yielded high grade gold at surface including grab samples^ that yielded 827.4 g/t Au and 578.1 g/t Au[5].

Limited drill testing below the known showings in the early 1990's didn't yield significant gold assay values; however, the Cross River technical team believe the Chellow Vein is hosted in a much broader (1-2km wide) high-strain deformation corridor, characterized by a series of parallel-trending shears that have not been systematically tested.

^ Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, P.Geo., Ph.D., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, reviewed, and approved the technical content disclosed in this press release. Historical assay results contained in this press release were not verified by the Company. However, the historical reports referenced were authored by experienced geoscientists and copies of laboratory assay sheets were commonly inserted in the reports.

About Cross River Ventures

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures CORP.

Alex Klenman
CEO
604-227-6610
aklenman@crossriverventures.com
www.crossriverventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company")  is pleased to announce the exercise of 3,115,000 warrants at a strike price of $2.10 and 203,087 broker warrants at a strike price of $2.10 adding close to $7 million to the treasury. The warrants were offered in connection with a $15,750,000 financing which closed on June 17, 2020. With the exercise of these warrants there are no remaining outstanding warrants.

Victor Cantore, President and CEO commented, "We would like to thank our existing shareholders for their continued support through the warrant exercise and extend a special thank you to Mr. Eric Sprott who has maintained his ownership in Amex. We are pleased to add this capital to the Company, putting us on stronger financial footing entering 2022. Our exploration program is delivering exceptional results and is continuing at an excellent pace. We will provide a review of our accomplishments from 2021 and discuss our plans for 2022 in early January. Until then from all of us at the Amex Exploration team we wish you a healthy and happy holiday season."

Usha Resources Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Raises $1,889,130.80 in Quarter

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that, subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In total, 3,414,335 units (the "Units") were issued at $0.30 per Unit in both tranches raising gross proceeds of $1,024,300.40.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one transferable Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant exercisable at $0.45 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing of the Private Placement, subject to an accelerated expiry if the closing trading price of the Company's Shares is greater than $0.75 per Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Event"), the Company will give notice to the holders of the Acceleration Event and the warrants will expire 30 days thereafter.

