Zgounder Silver Mine Produces 44,130 Ounces of Silver During December 2017

Maya Gold & Silver (“Maya” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE:MYA) reports a production of 44,130 ounces (1,373Kg) of silver during the month of December 2017 at its Zgounder silver mine in Morocco.

Maya produced a total of 517,135 ounces (16,085Kg) of silver during 2017, up 0.87% over 2016 despite the fact that the Zgounder Mine’s water supply pipelines were washed out following unusually heavy rainfall in the month of July (previously reported August 18, 2017), significantly reducing production for approximately two months.

The integration of the flotation cells to the processing circuit is progressing on schedule and is expected to be finalized by the end of Q1 2018, increasing the tonnage of processed ore from 187 t/day to up to 500 t/day (a 267% increase) and reducing processing costs by 15%.

December 2017 Production Highlights

Silver production of 44,130 ounces representing, an increase of 4.41% compared to the previous month;

An increase in grade from 321 g/t to 334 g/t in December 2017 compared to the previous month, and similar to December 2016;

A total recovery rate of 86% was attained, an increase of 8.05% compared to December 2016 recovery;

