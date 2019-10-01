White Metal Discovers Copper, Silver, Gold in Northwestern Ontario

White Metal Resources announced its final assay results from its latest trenching and sampling program at the Far Lake copper-silver property.









White Metal Resources (TSXV:WHM) announced that its final assay results from its latest trenching and sampling program at the Far Lake copper-silver property, located about 75 kilometers northwest of Thunder Bay and north of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt.

The highlight of the sampling program is a 0.7 meter channel sample across massive sulfide which assayed 22 percent copper, 0.2 g/t silver and 0.25 g/t gold.

As quoted in the press release:

Michael Stares, president and CEO of White Metal, commented, “The trench mapping and channel sampling results demonstrate that the property can produce very high copper concentrations, along with silver and gold, giving us more confidence to further explore this copper zone and the Far Lake property. As we continue to explore the property, we will also be searching for a suitable joint venture partner to help us advance the property.”

Click here to view the fullWhite Metal Resources (TSXV:WHM) press release.