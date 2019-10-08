Gold

Unigold Announces 20,000 Meter Drilling Program

- October 8th, 2019

Unigold announced that exploration on the company’s 100 percent owned Neita Fase II exploration concession will resume in early October.

As quoted in the press release:

The company’s Board of Directors have approved up to 20,000 meters of diamond drilling with a total Budget of C$2.5M. The exploration program has the following objectives:

  • Upgrade 50 percent of the inferred mineral resources to an indicated resource classification;
  • Complete metallurgical tests and develop preliminary process flow sheet and design criteria for the oxide, transition and sulfide mineralization;
  • Update the mineral resource estimates for the Candelones project;
  • Support permit applications for both surface and underground mine development with the Dominican government;
  • Complete additional geophysical surveys if warranted;
  • Evaluate new geological targets proximal to the known Candelones deposits;
  • Evaluate new geological targets along the east-northeast gold trend.

Click here to view the full press release.

