Unigold Announces 20,000 Meter Drilling Program

Unigold (TSXV:UGD) announced that exploration on the company’s 100 percent owned Neita Fase II Exploration Concession, located in the Dominican Republic, will resume in early October.

The company’s Board of Directors have approved up to 20,000 meters of diamond drilling with a total Budget of C$2.5M. The exploration program has the following objectives: Upgrade 50 percent of the inferred mineral resources to an indicated resource classification;

Complete metallurgical tests and develop preliminary process flow sheet and design criteria for the oxide, transition and sulfide mineralization;

Update the mineral resource estimates for the Candelones project;

Support permit applications for both surface and underground mine development with the Dominican government;

Complete additional geophysical surveys if warranted;

Evaluate new geological targets proximal to the known Candelones deposits;

Evaluate new geological targets along the east-northeast gold trend.

