UEX Releases Final Samples from West Bear 2019 Drill Program

UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX,OTC Pink:UEXCF) has released the sixth and final tranche of assay results from the 24 holes drilled during its winter drilling program at the West Bear cobalt-nickel deposit.

As stated in the press release:

Highlights from the sixth tranche include hole WBC-143, which intersected 8.3 meters averaging 0.33 percent cobalt and 0.75 percent nickel from 55.5 meters to 63.8 meters, which contained a subinterval of 0.55 percent cobalt and 1.39 percent nickel over 4.0 meters from 55.5 meters to 59.5 meters. The company completed 126 holes totaling 11,412.5 meters during the winter drill program. All results from this drill program have now been received. Assay results from 19 of the 24 holes received in the sixth tranche returned composite grades that exceed the cobalt equivalent grade of 0.023 percent cobalt equivalent, the same cut-off grade used in UEX’s maiden resource estimate for the West Bear cobalt-nickel deposit.

Roger Lemaitre, UEX President and CEO, commented:

“This winter’s drill program has successfully grown the West Bear deposit along strike to the west and down-dip to the southeast. Assay results have also encountered good grades in infill holes located within the footprint of the deposit as defined before the start of the winter program. We are looking forward to receiving the sampling of the seventy-four historical holes, as they will be key to defining the ultimate shape of the deposit.”

Click here to read the full press release from UEX Corporation.