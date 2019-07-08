TerrAscend Licensed to Sell Cannabis Oils in Ontario

TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER;OTCQX:TRSSF) announced Monday that its subsidiary, TerrAscend Canada, has received an amendment to its Health Canada license that allows it to sell cannabis oils from its facility in Mississauga, Ontario. As quoted in the press release: Sales of TerrAscend’s cannabis oils will begin immediately through its medical marketplace, Solace Health (www.solacehealth.com), and to … Continued









TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER;OTCQX:TRSSF) announced Monday that its subsidiary, TerrAscend Canada, has received an amendment to its Health Canada license that allows it to sell cannabis oils from its facility in Mississauga, Ontario.

As quoted in the press release:

Sales of TerrAscend’s cannabis oils will begin immediately through its medical marketplace, Solace Health (www.solacehealth.com), and to the Canadian adult use market in the coming weeks. The Company is also pursuing export of its oils to international medical markets and will share news of these milestones as it achieves them. “The addition of oils to our product line enables us to better meet the needs of our patients and customers, who demand safe, standardized products,” said Michael Nashat, TerrAscend’s CEO. “It also helps us meet the growing demand for non-combustible cannabis products. As with every product, we make our oils with a relentless, pharmaceutical-grade focus on quality, safety and consistency. Today is an important milestone in our journey to be the world’s most trusted provider of top quality cannabinoid products.”

Click here to read the full press release.