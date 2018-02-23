Platinum Investing

Sustained Progress and Steady Performance at Northam

• February 23, 2018
Northam Platinum today issued results for the first half-year of the 2018 financial year.

Financial overview

Refined metal production from group operations increased to 246 473oz (H1 F2017: 235 375oz), pointing to a sound operational effort at the group’s operations.

Sales volumes in the period were lower, reflecting the continued build-up of inventory ahead of the commissioning of the new furnace at the Zondereinde metallurgical complex. The lower volumes, along with a stronger South African currency (ZAR13.43/USD cf to H1 F2017: R13.99/USD) over the period, had a predictable effect on sales revenues, which dropped marginally to R3.4 billion (H1 F2017: R3.5 billion).

Despite significant US dollar price increases for palladium and rhodium, revenue from platinum, which constitutes approximately 60% of the production basket, dropped by 17.8%, resulting in a lower average market price achieved.

Click here to read the full text release.

