Rio Tinto Releases Q2 Production Results

Rio Tinto (NYSE,LSE,ASX:RIO) announced its production results from the second quarter of 2018, which included iron ore, bauxite, aluminium, copper, hard coking coal and titanium dioxide. The results also touched on cost inflation, temporary suspension of operations at Iron Ore Company of Canada, and growth.

Highlights are as follows:

Pilbara iron ore shipments of 88.5 million tonnes (100 percent basis) in the second quarter were 14 percent higher than the second quarter of 2017, benefiting from better weather and reflecting improved productivity across the system. Shipments in 2018 are expected to be at the upper end of the existing guidance range of 330 to 340 million tonnes (100 percent basis).

Bauxite production of 13.3 million tonnes was 3 percent higher than the corresponding quarter of 2017, due to continued operational improvements. Third party shipments increased by ten percent to 8.7 million tonnes due to firm demand.

Aluminium production of 0.9 million tonnes was 3 percent lower than the second quarter of 2017 due primarily to labour disruptions at the non-managed Becancour smelter in Canada and a power interruption at the Dunkerque smelter in France.

Mined copper production of 156.8 thousand tonnes was 26 percent higher than the corresponding quarter of 2017, reflecting strong production at Escondida following a labour union strike in the first half of last year.

Hard coking coal production was 40 percent higher than the corresponding quarter of 2017 due primarily to the impact of Cyclone Debbie last year.

Titanium dioxide slag production was 27 percent lower than the second quarter of 2017. Production was suspended at Rio Tinto Fer et Titane in Sorel-Tracy following a fatality on 26 April 2018. Production at Richards Bay Minerals has been impacted by ongoing labour disputes between contractors and their employees.

Production at Iron Ore Company of Canada was significantly impacted in the second quarter, where operations were suspended while a new labour agreement was reached. Operations returned to normal production rates by the end of June 2018.

Cost inflation is being experienced, particularly in the aluminium group with higher raw material costs. Disruptions during the first half have also impacted unit costs at IOC and RBM.