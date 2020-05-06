Rekor to Provide Watchman Software to New Rochelle Police Department

The New Rochelle Police Department has entered into a subscription agreement for the company’s Watchman vehicle recognition software.









Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) announced that the New Rochelle Police Department has entered into a five year, $225,000 subscription agreement for the company’s Watchman vehicle recognition software.

As quoted in the press release:

The Department will employ Watchman software, which instantly turns existing IP cameras into high-powered vehicle recognition systems, for 50 existing security and traffic cameras. Additionally, it will add two Edge cameras and two mobile cameras. The Department has also purchased the Rekor Hub. Built for demanding conditions and high volume, the Rekor Hub eliminates the need to purchase a server or PC for local processing and is an all-in-one vehicle recognition processing solution, pre-loaded and configured with Rekor Watchman software.

Robert Berman, CEO of Rekor, commented:

We are pleased to add the New Rochelle Police Department to our growing list of law enforcement customers and to further expand the Rekor Public Safety Network throughout the state of New York. The simple integration of our robust software can turn any existing traffic or security camera into a powerful vehicle recognition system – without loss of its original function – making our solution cost-effective for law enforcement searching for an ALPR solution that also provides make, model and color identification, without the addition of prohibitively expensive hardware.

