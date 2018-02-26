Pershing Gold Begins Preliminary Construction Activities at Relief Canyon

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ: PGLC), (TSX:PGLC), (FWB:7PG1) (“Pershing Gold” or the “Company”), an emerging Nevada gold producer, announces the start of preliminary construction activities at Relief Canyon.

Stephen D. Alfers, Pershing Gold’s Chairman, President and CEO, said:

“The beginning of preliminary construction activities at Relief Canyon is an exciting and vital next step for the Company as we continue to advance Relief Canyon toward commercial production.

This initial work includes clearing approximately 165 acres of land,” explained Alfers. “Because of the existing infrastructure at Relief Canyon (Figure 2) and the low initial estimated CAPEX and working capital of approximately US$35 million required to restart the mine, we continue to anticipate a six to nine month construction period, following the completion of project financing.”