Osisko Metals Shares Results from Key Anacon’s Titan Zone

Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM) announced results from the Titan zone at its Key Anacon project in New Brunswick. According to the company, highlights include drill hole KA-18-01, which intersected 6.07 percent zinc, 2.19 percent lead, 0.92 percent copper, 48.8 g/t silver and 0.04 g/t gold over 22.2 meters.

The press release also states:

In addition to the predominantly Zinc – Lead (“Zn-Pb”) rich intersections, a significant Copper (Cu), Cobalt (Co), Gold (Au) zone was also encountered adjacent to the Zn-Pb interval and returned 2.17% Cu, 0.064% Co and 2.97 g/t Au over 7.45m within the broader massive sulphide zone. These are the first gold and cobalt assays conducted on the project, as these elements were not ever analysed for in past exploration programs at the Key Anacon property. A sample from this zone has been sent for mineralogical examination to determine the potential recoverability of these elements.

This drill hole crosscut several massive sulphide zones within the Titan Zone that is located 1.5 km northeast of Key Anacon’s Main Zone. The sulphides are interpreted to be located in the nose of a steeply plunging anticlinal fold that hosts mineralization to over a kilometer in depth (See Key Anacon Titan Zone Long Section B1). The Company will continue testing the extents of these deposits within the current 12,000 metre drill program.

KA-18-01 intersected the reported sulphide zones approximately 50m up-plunge from mineralized intercepts in a historical drillhole drilled by Rio Algom in 1993, that intersected 19.9 metres grading 7.86% Zn, 3.58 % Pb, 0.33% Cu and 78 g/t Ag within a mineralized interval of 3.38% Zn, 1.35% Pb, 0.75% Cu and 40.94 g/t Ag over 82.27 metres. The deepest hole encountered a 75m thick interval of massive sulphides containing 5.1% Zn+Pb over 9.3m, 9.25% Zn+Pb over 13.0m and 5.55% Zn+Pb over 24.3m at over a kilometer depth.

Exploration potential at the Key Anacon property is considered to be excellent on the basis of the presence of the Brunswick Horizon stratigraphy and the expansive zones of mineralization and alteration. Both the Titan Zone and Main Zone are open at depth and along strike. Exploration and development programs in the 1950’s and 1960’s were terminated due to the pullback of the zinc commodity price at that time. Since then, only two minor exploration programs were conducted by major mining companies.