NRG Metals and Lilac Solutions Strategic Alliance

NRG Metals (TSXV:NGZ,OTCQB:NRGMD) the company is pleased to announce it has formed a “strategic alliance” with Lilac Solutions of Oakland, California.

As quoted in the press release:

“NRG has defined a lithium resource on a salar historically known for production,” said Lilac CEO David Snydacker. “Adrian and his team have demonstrated an ability to rapidly develop their asset and build relationships with excellent local partners, and Lilac is excited to become involved with the project. The Lilac Technology will hopefully enable NRG to attain the highest technical and environmental performance at a pace that enables rapid return on investment.”

