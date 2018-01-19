Silver Investing

Minaurum Drills 8.25 m of 1,760 g/t (57 opt) Silver at Alamos Silver Project

• January 19, 2018
Minaurum Gold (TSXV: MGG) (“Minaurum”) is pleased to announce results from its on-going drill program in the historic Alamos Silver District in Sonora, Mexico (Fig. 1). Hole AL17-07, the first hole ever drilled into the Europa-Guadalupe Vein system, intersected 8.25 metres grading 1,760 g/t (57 opt) Silver, 1.6% Copper, 1.5% Lead, and 2.6% Zinc, including 2.2 metres grading 5,098 g/t (164 opt) Silver, 2.76% Copper, 0.5% Lead, and 1.18% Zinc.

The vein was cut 325m below surface (Fig. 2) and its true width is estimated to be 90% of the intersection. Hole AL17-07 also cut two blind veins that have no surface exposure as well as the Nueva Europa vein (See Fig. 1), which returned 1.2m grading 542 g/t (17 opt) Silver.

Stephen Maynard, VP Exploration of Minaurum, said:

“We are excited by the grades and widths returned by Hole 7. As only the second hole ever drilled outside of the historic core of the district, it confirms our “piano-key” structural model and opens the door for drilling throughout the nearly untouched down-dropped blocks located on both sides of the up-thrown La Quintera-Promontorio block.

With these results, we have now encountered significant mineralization in every target drilled in our initial drill program including; Minas Nuevas, Promontorio, Nueva Europa, Gap,and Europa-Guadalupe.”

