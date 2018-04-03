KWG Resources Appoints Leader for Subsidiary Ferrochrome Digital

KWG Resources Inc. (CSE:KWG) announced that David Crotin has been appointed president and CEO of Ferrochrome Digital Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of KWG. Crotin has also been appointed to KWG’s board of directors.

As quoted in the press release:

FERROCHROME DIGITAL CORP has been established to create the FERRO, a blockchain secure-contract, designed to be a cryptocurrency which will be issued upon future deliveries of chrome to underwrite its value. It is planned that subscribers to THE RING OF FIRE LP (a flow-through limited partnership for accredited investors) who elect the option to do so may acquire FERROS in exchange for their partnership units. David Crotin brings 25 years of experience in the capital markets to KWG via roles at the Toronto Stock Exchange, at startup Versus Technologies (bought by E*Trade), at RBC Dominion Securities as an algo-specialist pro-trader in the Canadian Equity Derivatives Group and at GFB Arbitrage Inc which he co-founded and managed for 15 years.

Click here to read the full KWG Resources Inc. (CSE:KWG) press release.