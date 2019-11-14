Copper

Kintavar Begins Drilling Program on the Mitchi Copper Project

Kintavar Exploration (TSXV:KTR,FRANKFURT:58V), announced that it has begun its diamond core drilling program on the 100 percent owned stratiform copper Mitchi project in the province of Quebec.

As quoted in the press release:

“After a long summer of trenching and learning more about the geology, we are excited to be drilling again at the Mitchi project. With the logistics significantly improved since our acquisition of the Fer a Cheval in the summer of 2019, we are looking forward to a successful winter drilling program,” commented Kiril Mugerman, president & CEO of Kintavar.

