Kennady Diamonds Updates on Winter Drilling at Kennady North

Kennady Diamonds Inc. (TSXV:KDI) provided an update on the winter drill program at its Kennady North diamond project. The company says drilling is moving forward steadily with 2,597 meters completed to date.

Included in today’s release are one delineation hole and one geotechnical/delineation hole completed on the Faraday 2 kimberlite. All thirteen drill holes completed on the program to date have intersected kimberlite. Both drill rigs are currently drilling on the northwest extension to the Faraday 2 kimberlite. The northwest extension was discovered during the summer 2017 program and extends the Faraday 2 kimberlite by over 150 meters (see news release, September 11, 2017). Detailed core logging has confirmed that the geologic units within the inferred resource continue into the northwest extension (see news release, March 7, 2018). Information from the current drilling will be used to advance the pipe shell model to an inferred level of confidence.

Dr. Rory Moore, president and CEO of Kennady, commented:

While the delineation and geotechnical programs on the Faraday kimberlites have been very successful, we are anxious to take advantage of the improving weather conditions and longer daylight hours to move on to exploration drilling as soon as possible. For this reason, the decision was taken to add a third drill rig to the program. The new rig arrived on site on March 30 before the winter road was closed for the season, and we expect to be drilling the first of several exploration targets in the Kelvin-Faraday Corridor on the weekend.

