Precious MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Canstar Resources Inc.

Includes 58.2 g/t Over 1.1 Metres

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - July 5, 2022 Canstar Resources Inc. (TSXV:ROX ) & ( OTC:CSRNF) (" Canstar" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce new assay results for diamond drilling at the Kendell prospect on its Golden Baie property in south-central Newfoundland.  Drilling took place in February and March 2022 and consisted of 2,907 metres ("m") in 39 holes.  Notable drill intercepts are provided in Table 1 and full results are in Table 2 at the end of this release.

Table 1 - Notable intercepts from the 2022 Kendell prospect winter drill program

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

GB-22-64

34.0

36.0

2.0

9.5

GB-22-65

34.6

37.6

3.0

6.2

GB-22-72

28.4

34.4

6.0

6.7

inc.

30.4

31.4

1.0

15.2

inc.

33.4

34.4

1.0

13.3

GB-22-74

14.0

17.7

3.7

2.5

and

27.7

31.0

3.4

5.1

GB-22-92

52.5

56.1

3.6

6.1

inc.

55.7

56.1

0.4

44.9

GB-22-93

46.9

50.0

3.1

4.3

GB-22-94

47.0

50.5

3.5

20.6

inc.

47.8

48.9

1.1

58.2

GB-22-96

36.4

39.4

3.0

11.0

and

42.4

46.0

3.6

3.0

GB-22-97

34.0

43.0

9.0

4.3

inc.

42.0

43.0

1.0

15.1

Notes :

  1. All intersections are downhole length as there is insufficient information to calculate true width.

  2. Reported grades have not been capped.

Matthieu Lapointe, Vice President of Exploration for Canstar, commented: "This was the Company's first winter drill program on the Golden Baie project and we are very pleased with how the program was executed and also with the assay results.  Gold mineralization was significantly extended downdip and we encountered the thickest auriferous quartz vein drilled yet in hole GB-22-94.  We believe gold mineralization remains open to the northwest and southwest.  Additional drilling is planned for this fall after downhole Acoustic/Optical Televiewer work has been done, further advancing our understanding of vein orientation."

Gold Mineralization at Kendell Extended at Depth and Along Strike

The 2022 winter drill program at the Kendell prospect was designed to test the continuity of gold mineralization downdip to the northwest and along strike to the northeast and southwest of the previously-drilled mineralized intercepts (Figure 1).  The best mineralized intercepts in the 2021 drilling program appear to follow a structure, interpreted from ground magnetics, that strikes northwest-southeast and dips gently in that direction.  Gold mineralization was generally in the form of fine grains in centimetre-scale quartz veins with additional gold mineralization associated with arsenopyrite and/or stibnite in the adjacent wall rocks.  Mineralized intercepts are focused in the hanging wall of a sheared black shale horizon (Figure 2).


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Plan map of the Kendell prospect showing 2021 and 2022 drill collars and mineralized intercepts


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 - Vertical section A-A' of the Kendell prospect based on 2021 and 2022 drilling (looking northeast)

The 2022 Kendell drill results successfully extended gold mineralization downdip to the northwest.  Hole GB-22-92 intersected 6.1 g/t gold over 3.6 m at a downhole depth of 52.5 m, including 44.9 g/t over 0.4 m. This intercept is approximately 80 m downdip of hole GB-21-53, which intersected 12.2 g/t gold over 3.9 m, extending the total known downdip length of gold mineralization at the Kendell prospect to approximately 180 m.  The best intercept in the 2022 winter drill program was in hole GB-22-94, which intersected 20.6 g/t gold over 3.5 m, including 58.2 g/t over 1.1 m in the thickest quartz vein encountered in drilling to date.  Due to its gentle dip, gold mineralization remains shallow. Hole GB-22-95, which was oriented to the northwest to test downdip of hole GB-22-94, did not intersect significant mineralization. Hole GB-22-95 may not have been drilled at the optimal orientation and possibly deviated from the target horizon. The Company intends to obtain a higher precision bore hole survey of GB-22-95 during the planned Televiewer work.

Winter drilling at Kendell also extended gold mineralization along strike to the southwest.  Hole GB-22-64 intersected 9.5 g/t gold over 2.0 m and hole GB-22-72 intersected 6.7 g/t gold over 6.0 m approximately 10 m southwest of previously-drilled intercepts .  Gold mineralization remains open along strike to the southwest. Drilling to the northeast, approximately 10 m from previous intercepts, did not return significant gold mineralization.  Downhole televiewer work is expected to provide additional information on the orientation of mineralized quartz veins, which will enhance the understanding of the mineralization and optimize the azimuth for future drilling.

A thick quartz vein encountered in hole GB-22-94 (Figure 3) suggests the potential for broader zones of high grade gold mineralization where structures opened up through progressive deformation during orogenesis.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 - Drill core from GB-22-94 with large quartz vein starting at downhole depth of 47.8 m (visible gold within red circles)

Gold mineralization may be related to a lithological contact between the Isle Galet formation sedimentary rocks and black shales of the Riches Island formation (Figure 4), which also corresponds with a trend of anomalous till sample and grab sample results (see news release dated May 4, 2022 ). Multiple regional faults striking northeast-southwest, parallel to the Day Cove Thrust, are believed to exist on the Golden Baie property and these regional faults may be important controlling structures for orogenic gold mineralization, as seen in other recent gold discoveries in central Newfoundland.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4 – Plan map of the Kendell prospect area showing interpreted faults, lithologies and select gold anomalies in grab samples and till samples

Gold Association with Arsenic and Antimony

The 75 diamond drill holes completed to date at the Kendell prospect in 2021 and 2022 indicate a very strong correlation between gold mineralization and arsenic and antimony.  The gold-arsenic-antimony association is a well-defined hallmark of world-class gold producers such as the Fosterville, Bendigo and Ballarat mines of the Victorian Goldfields.  The Golden Baie property has numerous areas with significant arsenic and antimony anomalies based on soil geochemistry (Figure 5), which are priority areas for regional exploration.  The size and extent of these anomalies, combined with multiple rock samples with anomalous gold spanning a strike length of 40 km, indicate the potential for multiple gold mineralized structures on the district-scale Golden Baie property.

Additional soil sampling is planned for multiple locations on the Golden Baie project in 2022 to infill areas that have not been sampled or have historic soil samples with only gold assay data.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5 – Significant gold-arsenic-antimony anomalies on the Golden Baie project based on soil samples

QA/QC:

All 2021 and 2022 drilling was of NQ-sized drill core. Core samples were split with a diamond saw and half-core retained for further study after being detail logged and photographed. 2022 drill core samples were collected by company personnel and shipped to SGS Labs, Lakefield, ON for preparation of assay pulps. Gold analysis is completed in the SGS Labs, Burnaby, BC with a 30 g fire assay and AAS finish (code GE_FAA30V5). Samples returning >1 g/t Au are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish (code GO-FAG30V). Mineralized zones with visible gold are also analyzed by a 500 g screen fire assay with screening to 106 microns (code GO-FAS30M).

Soils are dried at a secure company facility and will be processed at SGS Labs using the GE_FAM50V5 assay method for gold (1-2,000 ppb Au detection) and the GE-IMS21B20 method, an ICP-MS analysis that captures 37 elements including trace level detection of pathfinders such as, Sb and W.

Canstar's QAQC program utilizes four commercially available reference standards, blanks and duplicate samples to ensure data quality. In addition, duplicates of selected samples are being sent to a second laboratory as check assays.

Qualified Person

Matthieu Lapointe, B.Sc., P.Geo, Vice President Exploration of Canstar, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, is responsible for the scientific and technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release.

Table 2 - Kendell prospect 2022 winter drilling assay results

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Au (g/t)

GB-22-63

18.5

22.5

4.0

0.5

GB-22-64

34.0

36.0

2.0

9.5

GB-22-65

20.1

25.0

5.0

1.0

and

34.6

37.6

3.0

6.2

GB-22-66

NSR

GB-22-67

6.0

6.5

0.5

5.7

GB-22-68

7.0

9.0

2.0

2.6

GB-22-69

NSR

GB-22-70

NSR

GB-22-71

NSR

GB-22-72

15.4

17.4

2.0

2.1

and

28.4

34.4

6.0

6.7

inc.

30.4

31.4

1.0

15.2

inc.

33.4

34.4

1.0

13.3

GB-22-73

14.0

17.0

3.0

4.7

and

27.0

36.0

9.0

0.5

GB-22-74

14.0

17.7

3.7

2.5

and

27.7

31.0

3.4

5.1

GB-22-75

16.0

18.0

2.0

0.5

GB-22-76

15.9

17.9

2.0

0.7

GB-22-77

19.0

20.0

1.0

2.2

GB-22-78

18.0

18.9

0.9

1.6

GB-22-79

NSR

GB-22-80

NSR

GB-22-81

7.0

21.3

14.3

0.3

GB-22-82

5.5

23.5

18.0

0.2

GB-22-83

15.5

16.0

0.5

7.6

GB-22-84

NSR

GB-22-85

8.0

19.6

11.6

0.2

GB-22-86

7.5

16.0

8.5

0.3

GB-22-87

9.0

13.0

4.0

0.7

GB-22-88

3.0

16.5

13.5

0.2

GB-22-89

2.0

14.0

12.0

0.2

GB-22-90

9.5

11.6

2.1

2.4

GB-22-91

9.0

10.0

1.0

1.7

GB-22-92

52.5

56.1

3.6

6.1

inc.

55.7

56.1

0.4

44.9

and

61.6

64.2

2.6

1.5

GB-22-93

46.9

50.0

3.1

4.3

GB-22-94

47.0

50.5

3.5

20.6

inc.

47.8

48.9

1.1

58.2

and

55.0

56.0

1.0

2.6

GB-22-95

NSR

GB-22-96

36.4

39.4

3.0

11.0

and

42.4

46.0

3.6

3.0

GB-22-97

34.0

43.0

9.0

4.3

inc.

42.0

43.0

1.0

15.1

and

45.0

46.9

1.9

1.7

GB-22-98

NSR

GB-22-99

NSR

GB-22-100

27.0

28.5

1.5

0.5

and

53.0

54.0

1.0

0.6

GB-22-101

56.0

57.0

1.0

0.6

Table 3 - Kendell prospect 2022 winter drilling collar locations and drill hole details

Hole

Location

Easting NAD83

Northing NAD83

Azimuth

Dip

Total Length (m)

GB-22-63

Kendell

596807

5298139

135

-46

91

GB-22-64

Kendell

596807

5298139

136

-65

82

GB-22-65

Kendell

596807

5298139

127

-83

82

GB-22-66

Kendell

596844

5298105

135

-46

52

GB-22-67

Kendell

596844

5298105

132

-64

52

GB-22-68

Kendell

596844

5298105

121

-84

55

GB-22-69

Kendell

596841

5298099

93

-45

52

GB-22-70

Kendell

596841

5298099

100

-59

0

GB-22-71

Kendell

596841

5298099

99

-69

52

GB-22-72

Kendell

596828

5298116

108

-69

67

GB-22-73

Kendell

596828

5298116

90

-54

61

GB-22-74

Kendell

596828

5298116

91

-45

61

GB-22-75

Kendell

596826

5298120

128

-45

70

GB-22-76

Kendell

596826

5298120

129

-65

70

GB-22-77

Kendell

596826

5298120

118

-84

70

GB-22-78

Kendell

596806

5298125

131

-66

136

GB-22-79

Kendell

596806

5298125

132

-44

100

GB-22-80

Kendell

596806

5298125

136

-84

85

GB-22-81

Kendell

596885

5298118

130

-75

52

GB-22-82

Kendell

596885

5298118

134

-60

40

GB-22-83

Kendell

596885

5298118

135

-44

40

GB-22-84

Kendell

596894

5298131

128

-84

40

GB-22-85

Kendell

596894

5298131

129

-65

40

GB-22-86

Kendell

596894

5298131

130

-44

61

GB-22-87

Kendell

596908

5298118

137

-66

62.5

GB-22-88

Kendell

596908

5298118

137

-45

43

GB-22-89

Kendell

596900

5298111

140

-85

37

GB-22-90

Kendell

596900

5298111

133

-66

40

GB-22-91

Kendell

596900

5298111

137

-47

40

GB-22-92

Kendell

596768

5298190

140

-85

157

GB-22-93

Kendell

596768

5298190

134

-70

121

GB-22-94

Kendell

596768

5298190

132

-56

115

GB-22-95

Kendell

596768

5298190

311

-54

163

GB-22-96

Kendell

596788

5298173

130

-52

79

GB-22-97

Kendell

596788

5298173

129

-70

112

GB-22-98

Kendell

596808

5298180

132

-50

91

GB-22-99

Kendell

596809

5298180

128

-70

100

GB-22-100

Kendell

596783

5298145

131

-76

100

GB-22-101

Kendell

596820

5298167

131

-64

82

About Canstar Resources Inc.

Canstar Resources has a very experienced technical team and board who are focused on new mineral discoveries in Newfoundland, Canada.  Central Newfoundland has emerged as one of the most exciting gold exploration districts due to recent high-grade orogenic gold discoveries along crustal scale fault corridors.  The Company's flagship Golden Baie project, comprised of 774 km 2 of claims in south-central Newfoundland, has multiple high-grade gold anomalies at surface along 40 km of strike. The Company also holds the Buchans-Mary March project and other mineral exploration properties in Newfoundland. Canstar Resources is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROX and trades on the OTCPK under the symbol CSRNF.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bruggeman, President & CEO

Email: rob@canstarresources.com

Phone:        1-647-247-8715

Website: www.canstarresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canstar ResourcesTSXV:ROXPrecious Metals Investing
ROX:CA
canstar ceo

Canstar Resources

Overview

Newfoundland is becoming known for more than just beautiful scenery, ocean-fresh seafood and its strategic importance in defense, transportation and communications as Canada’s easternmost province. Hundreds of millions of years ago, the area where Newfoundland is now located was host to crustal-scale tectonic activity that primed the geological terrain for orogenic style, high-grade gold mineralization.

Compared to other gold belts in Canada, Newfoundland had been relatively underexplored due to a lack of understanding of the controls on high grade gold mineralization.

In recent years, however, this has changed. With the recognition of high-grade gold mineralization along major fault structures identified in other companies’ recent drill programs, Newfoundland is becoming one of the world’s most exciting areas for new gold discoveries. With excellent infrastructure, good road access, and a skilled workforce in a safe jurisdiction with straightforward permitting processes, Newfoundland is experiencing revitalized interest in gold exploration and mining.

Canstar Resources (TSXV:ROX,OTCQB:CSRNF) is a Canadian exploration company with two district-scale mineral exploration projects on the island of Newfoundland. The resurgence of gold exploration in the province and a company market cap of approximately C$21 million primes Canstar for tremendous upside potential for investors based on its district scale property holdings in Newfoundland.

In September 2020, Canstar Resources partnered with mining heavyweight Altius Minerals (TSX:ALS,OTCQX:ATUSF) on an option agreement to acquire 100 percent interest in 61,150 hectares of Golden Baie claims. Altius is a half-billion-dollar base metals royalty company with extensive project generation experience in Newfoundland, so this strategic relationship gives Canstar access to Altius’ technical team and adds a lot of market credibility.

With over 20 high-grade gold occurrences along 30 kilometers of strike on the company’s 620 km2 Golden Baie property, Canstar has the potential of soon mimicking the exploration successes of New Found Gold Corp (TSXV:NFG), which is in the same gold belt and currently has a market cap of C$550 million. In 2019, New Found Gold reported drill results that included 92.9 g/t gold over 19 meters in a geological setting that is very similar to that found at Golden Baie.

Canstar’s primary focus is on its flagship Golden Baie gold project situated in southcentral Newfoundland. With very limited historical drilling on the massive claim package, Canstar has an abundance of opportunity to make new discoveries at Golden Baie. This project has already shown notable visible gold occurrences, including one grab sample that assayed 4,485 grams per tonne (g/t) gold. In addition, the company owns the Buchans-Mary March and Daniel’s Harbour projects in Newfoundland, which both demonstrate the potential for high-grade base metal and precious metal mineralization in the vicinity of historical high-grade mines.

Canstar has likened the Golden Baie property’s geological structure and style of gold mineralization to other world-class orogenic gold deposits, such as Kirkland Lake Gold’s Fosterville deposit in Australia. In both cases, visible gold is found as disseminated fine specks within quartz veins and spatially associated with antimony mineralization in the form of stibnite. However, such visible gold mineralization has been found at surface on the Golden Baie project while it was not found until a depth of 800 meters at Fosterville.

Less than 10,000 meters of drilling has been done historically on the Golden Baie project, with most of that being shallow drilling done in the 1980s along a small portion of the 95 kilometers of potential strike on the property. In other words, Golden Baie has tremendous discovery potential, both along strike and at depth. Much of the property has seen little or no exploration and even a short exploration program conducted by the company in 2020 has already demonstrated the potential for new discoveries.

In December 2020, the company announced new assay results confirming high-grade gold mineralization at the Blow Out target on the Golden Baie property, located to the north of the Kendell Showing where visible gold was discovered in 2019. New grab samples from the Blow Out target contained grades up to 36.14 g/t gold and expanded the Blow Out target from 325 meters to a potential strike length of approximately 1 kilometer.

Visible gold in quartz from the Golden Baie Kendell Showing

In late December 2020, Canstar announced the closing of a C$1.3 million flow-through financing. The company intends to use this financing to incur Canadian exploration expenses in 2021 that will include drilling on multiple gold targets on the Golden Baie project.

The Canstar Resources’ management team and board of directors are seasoned veterans of the Canadian exploration sector with a history of success. Directors include Dr. David Palmer who was key in the success of Probe Mines, which was acquired by Goldcorp in 2015 for $526 million. The company’s recently hired CEO, Robert Bruggeman, played a key role in the turnaround and recapitalization of AbraPlata Resource Corp. (TSXV:ABRA), increasing the market cap from $5 million in 2019 to over $200 million today. Canstar has a good ownership structure with management and insiders controlling approximately half of the shares.

Company Highlights

  • Canstar Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on district-scale mineral properties in Newfoundland, Canada.
  • In September 2020, Canstar Resources partnered with Newfoundland-based Altius Minerals on an option agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in approximately 62,000 hectares of Golden Baie claims. This strategic partnership solidly positions Canstar for shareholder value growth at a time when gold prices are rising and gold exploration in Newfoundland is seeing a resurgence.
  • The company’s flagship Golden Baie project has widespread high-grade gold mineralization on over 30 kilometers of strike length, with much of the property yet to be explored. Gold grades discovered in the past year have been as high as 4,485 g/t gold in grab samples.
  • The company currently has a market cap of C$21 million, with almost half of shares presently held by insiders and management.
  • In November 2020, the company announced completion of phase one field exploration of its Golden Baie project and the identification of new gold mineralization zones. Float samples assayed up to 33 g/t gold, with additional assay results still to be announced. The company is excited about the larger exploration program planned for 2021, which will include the drilling of multiple gold targets.

Key Projects

Golden Baie Gold Project

Canstar has option agreements to acquire 100% of the Golden Baie land package, which covers over 62,000 hectares along a major gold-bearing structure. With limited exploration and known high-grade mineralization in many areas that have seen historic exploration work, this flagship gold exploration project demonstrates a tremendous opportunity for new discovery.

Located within the Coast of Bays region of south-central Newfoundland, the Golden Baie project site is well positioned with good access, straight forward permitting, and prospectivity for high-grade orogenic gold mineralization dating back to the crustal scale tectonic activity that created the island of Newfoundland.

The past year’s exploration program highlighted samples grading up to 4,485 g/t gold, with many float samples running grades of 30 g/t gold. The orogenic gold mineralization includes disseminated gold in the form of specks within its broad quartz veins, in association with other minerals like antimony. These characteristics are remarkably similar to the mineralization found at New Found Gold’s Queensway project, located to the north in Newfoundland, and also in the high-grade Swan zone at Kirkland Lake Gold’s Fosterville deposit in Australia.

2021 will be a big year for the Golden Baie project. The company intends to conduct the first systematic exploration program on the property in decades. The planned exploration program will include broad exploration using soil sampling and geophysics to identify new targets, plus detailed exploration and drilling of the property’s multiple known gold targets.

Buchans-Mary March Project

The Buchans-Mary March project sits within the same geographical group that hosts the past-producing Buchans mine in Newfoundland. Mineral deposits in this region have historically ranked as some of the world’s highest grade polymetallic VMS deposits, including zinc, iron, copper, gold and silver. With limited exploration compared to other VMS projects, Canstar has a large and attractive land position with this key project.

The property spans approximately 23,000 hectares, 92 stake claims and several patented lots and licenses.

In 2020, Canstar examined core samples and mapping that revealed a high-grade copper-gold occurrence near the historic Mary March discovery hole from the previous year. At near-surface level, approximately 12.2 g/t gold, 660 g/t silver and 16.8 percent zinc were discovered in one drill hole. These noteworthy figures have received attention from investors as Canstar continues to explore more of this prospective property.

Daniel’s Harbour Project

This project was acquired through RTO transactions with Altius Minerals (TSXV: ADZN) in August 2018. The land package comprises 100 percent interest in two licenses containing 360 claims, and it spans approximately 9,000 hectares. The project site is also advantageously positioned directly next to the past-producing Daniel’s Harbour zinc mine.

Limited exploration on this property presents Canstar Resources with tremendous opportunity for the discovery of Mississippi Valley-type (MVT) mineralization with structural and stratigraphic controls.

Hermitage Property

The Hermitage property is comprised of three map-staked licenses containing 607 claims covering 15,175 hectares (151.75 km 2 ) contiguous with the Company's Golden Baie project and expanding its total claims in the area to 77,350 hectares (774 km 2 ).

Canstar optioned the Golden Baie project claims due to their proximity to the Day Cove Thrust, the tectonic boundary between the Gander and Dunnage (Exploits subzone) tectonostratigraphic zones. The Baie d'Espoir volcanic and metasedimentary rocks to the west of the DCT host extensive gold anomalies at surface that strike parallel to the DCT.

According to Matthieu Lapointe, VP Exploration of Canstar, the Golden Baie project has tremendous potential for orogenic gold discoveries, based on the extent of anomalous gold in rock samples collected and our initial drill program.

Canstar purchased the Heritage claims from Altius Resources Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS). The acquisition agreement grants Canstar 100 percent interest in the Hermitage Property, subject to the retention by Altius of a 2.0 percent net smelter return royalty from all commercial production.

Management Team

Robert Bruggeman, P. Eng, CFA - President, CEO & Director

Robert Bruggeman has over 20 years of experience in corporate development, equity research and institutional sales and trading. He has a deep understanding of Canadian equity markets and the mining sector, having worked as a sell-side research analyst, desk analyst on the proprietary trading desk at TD Securities and head of the sales and trading desk at a boutique brokerage firm in Toronto. Bruggeman is also Chairman of the Board of AbraPlata Resource Corp., a TSX-Venture listed company focused on silver-gold exploration in Argentina. Bruggeman is a licensed Professional Engineer (Ontario) and a CFA charter holder.

Sam Leung, P. Eng. - Director

Sam Leung is a mining professional with 15 years of international mining sector experience in due diligence, mergers and acquisitions and strategic evaluation of projects and operations. Since its IPO in 2017, Leung has been Vice President of Corporate Development for Adventus Mining Corporation. Leung is also a non-executive director of AbraPlata Resource Corp. Before Adventus, Leung was Director of Corporate Development at Lundin Mining Corporation. Here, he was a member of a small team that executed several successful transactions valued at over US$3.7 billion. Leung was also responsible for joint-venture related activities with Freeport-McMoran Inc. in Africa and Europe and strategic assignments at Lundin Mining’s operations in Europe and the Americas.

Before Lundin Mining, Leung served a global range of mining, financial and governmental clients as a due diligence and strategy consultant for Hatch Ltd.’s advisory practice based in London and Toronto. Leung began his career as a metallurgist and is a licensed professional engineer (Canada). Leung has a B.A.Sc. degree in Engineering Chemistry from Queen’s University at Kingston, Canada, with first-class honors.

David Palmer, Ph.D., P.Geo - Director

Dr. David Palmer has over 25 years of management, technical and exploration experience in the Canadian and international mining industry. Dr. Palmer was the President and CEO of Probe Mines from 2003 to 2015. He led his team to two successful significant mineral discoveries, including the multimillion ounce Borden Gold deposit, and he led the sale of the company to Goldcorp Inc. in 2015. As recognition of his team’s accomplishments at Probe Mines, he was the recipient of numerous awards, including the PDAC’s Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year (2015) and Northern Miner’s Mining Person of the Year (2014). Dr. Palmer holds a B.Sc. (Geology) degree from St. Francis Xavier University, M.Sc. and Ph.D. (Economic Geology) degrees from McGill University. He is a member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario.

Dennis H. Peterson, LLB, Director - Non-Executive Chairman

A director of Probe Mines Limited from 2001 until its acquisition by Goldcorp in 2015, Peterson has 25 years of experience as a corporate securities lawyer specializing in corporate finance matters for small-cap companies. Most of Peterson’s practice focuses on junior natural resource companies. He has extensive experience with all aspects of prospectus financing, private placements and mergers and acquisitions in the junior public markets. Companies he has worked with are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange.

T. Patrick Reid - Director

Patrick Reid is a long-term member of the Ontario Mining Association, serving as Executive Director and recently retired as its President and CEO. From 1967 to 1984, Reid served as the MPP for the riding of Rainy River, Ontario, and he held various senior positions both within government and opposition. He was awarded the CIMM fellowship in 2001 for his outstanding contribution to the Canadian mining industry and the CIMM.

John E. Hurley, CPA, CA - CFO

John E. Hurley, as one of the founding partners of McGovern, Hurley, Cunningham LLP, Toronto in 1980, worked on the initial TSX public offerings of such resource companies as Pangea Goldfields Inc. (acquired by Barrick Gold Corporation), Aurelian Resources Inc. (acquired by Kinross Gold Corporation), Detour Gold Corporation, Fronteer Gold Inc. and Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, to name a few. Hurley graduated from Ryerson Polytechnical Institute (now Ryerson University) in Business Administration with a finance and accounting major. Hurley obtained his US CPA from the University of Illinois and his Canadian CA from the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants while articling with Price Waterhouse Co. in Toronto. Hurley retired from public practice in 2010.

Matthieu Lapointe, P.Geo - Vice President, Exploration

Matt Lapointe has over 15 years of greenfield and brownfield precious metal exploration throughout Canada and internationally. Most recently Mr. Lapointe was VP Exploration at Labrador Gold Corp., where he led the team that discovered the Big Vein on the Kingsway property in Newfoundland. Mr. Lapointe’s previous experience includes being Chief Geologist at TMAC Resources (“TMAC”), Senior Project Geologist at IAMGOLD, and Geologist at Sabina Gold & Silver. At TMAC, Mr. Lapointe developed exploration strategy and managed regional exploration of the 1,600 km 2 Hope Bay Project in Nunavut, including brownfield targeting at the active Doris gold mine and two advanced stage gold deposits.

Canstar Announces Final 2021 Field Work Results, Commences 2022 Field Season at Golden Baie Project in Newfoundland

Canstar Announces Final 2021 Field Work Results, Commences 2022 Field Season at Golden Baie Project in Newfoundland

(TheNewswire)

Canstar Resources Inc.

Four New Gold Targets Identified in 2021

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canstar Announces Till Results with up to 502 Gold Grains and Additional Shallow High Grade Drill Results

Canstar Announces Till Results with up to 502 Gold Grains and Additional Shallow High Grade Drill Results

(TheNewswire)

Canstar Resources Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - May 4, 2022 Canstar Resources INC. (TSXV:ROX ) & ( OTC:CSRNF) (" Canstar" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce assay results from the final 26 drill holes completed in 2021 and the results of the first systematic till sampling program on the Golden Baie property in south-central Newfoundland.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
buchans homes for sale

Canstar Increases Winter Drill Program at Kendell Prospect

(TheNewswire)

Canstar Resources Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - March 16, 2022 Canstar Resources Inc. (TSXV:ROX ) & ( OTC:CSRNF) (" Canstar" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce an update on the winter drill program at the Kendell prospect, located in the central portion of its Golden Baie claim block which is at the southern end of the emerging central Newfoundland gold belt (Figure 1). Based on preliminary results, the Company is also pleased to announce that the winter drill program has been increased to 3,000 metres of diamond drilling, a 50% increase from the original 2,000 metre program that was announced on Feb. 8, 2022 .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canstar Intersects 11.8 g/t Gold over 5.7 Metres at Kendell, Commences Winter Drill Program

Canstar Intersects 11.8 g/t Gold over 5.7 Metres at Kendell, Commences Winter Drill Program

(TheNewswire)

Canstar Resources Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 8, 2022 TheNewswire - Canstar Resources Inc. (TSXV:ROX ) ( OTCPK:CSRNF) (" Canstar" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce additional assay results from 2021 drilling and channel sampling from the Kendell prospect at its Golden Baie project in south Newfoundland. The Company also announces that a winter diamond drill program has commenced at the Kendell prospect. This program is expected to include up to 35 new drill holes which total approximately 2,000 metres and reflect the shallow nature of the mineralization.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canstar Acquires the Hermitage Property, Expanding its Newfoundland Gold Exploration Project Claims to 774 km2

Canstar Acquires the Hermitage Property, Expanding its Newfoundland Gold Exploration Project Claims to 774 km2

(TheNewswire)

Canstar Resources Inc.

Toronto, Ontario - TheNewswire January 24, 2022 Canstar Resources Inc. (TSXV:ROX ) & ( OTC:CSRNF) (" Canstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding property purchase agreement with Altius Resources Inc. ("Altius"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS), to acquire a 100% interest in the Hermitage Property in southern Newfoundland (the "Acquisition"). The Hermitage Property is comprised of three (3) map-staked licenses containing 607 claims covering 15,175 hectares (151.75 km 2 ) (the "Hermitage Property Claims"). The Hermitage Property Claims are contiguous with the Company's Golden Baie project and bring the total claims in the area to 77,350 hectares (774 km 2 ) (Figures 1 & 2).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$25.23 Million

Snowline Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$25.23 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (US OTC:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has arranged to issue, on a non-brokered private placement basis, (a) up to 7,000,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of C$1.40 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to C$9,800,000 and (b) up to 12,342,293 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$1.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$15,427,866.25. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$2.50 for a period of two years(the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Commences Drill Program at the Betty Property, Yukon

White Gold Corp. Commences Drill Program at the Betty Property, Yukon

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2022 drill program at the Betty Ford and Mascot targets on its Betty property. The Betty property is strategically located in the southern part of the Company's land package, approximately 15 km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation's (TSX: WRN, NYSE: WRN) Casino porphyry deposit (Measured & Indicated Resources of 14.5 Moz gold & 7.6 Blbs copper and Inferred Resources of 6.6 Moz gold and 3.3 Blb copper (4) ) and 40 km east of Newmont Corporation's (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) Coffee gold deposit (Measured & Indicated Resources of 2.14 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 0.23 Moz gold (3) ). This drill program forms part of the Company's 2022 fully funded $6 million exploration program on its extensive and underexplored 350,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

"Our 2021 maiden diamond drill program on the Betty Ford target returned one of the best holes drilled in the district, intersecting 3.46 g/t gold over 50m from near surface. We are eager to follow up on this exciting discovery to further test the extents of the broad gold zone encountered. We are also excited to commence a maiden diamond drill program at the Mascot Target that hosts three large gold mineralized zones, which we believe may be indicative of the presence of a broader gold system. Our Betty property is located in close proximity to existing large gold and copper deposits along the same fault structure. We look forward to further advancing this prospective and underexplored property," stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Steppe Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results of its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2022 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. A total of 35,544,144 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 51.10% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares.

Election of Directors

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Clarifies Disclosure

Steppe Gold Clarifies Disclosure

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") announces that, as a result of a review by Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission, the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify the disclosure regarding the certificates and applicable consents of qualified persons related to each of David Morgan, Dan V. Michaelsen and Ochirkhuyag Baatar in connection with the NI 43-101 Technical Report - Feasibility Study for the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo (ATO) Phase 2 Expansion Project, Mongolia with an effective date of October 27, 2021, and issued on November 30, 2021 (the "Technical Report").

As a result, the Company has filed: (i) amended certificates for David Morgan and Dan V. Michaelsen to clarify their responsibility in connection with preparing certain portions of the Technical Report; and (ii) certificate and consent of qualified person for Ochirkhuyag Baatar.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Firefox Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

FireFox Gold Corp. ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces, effective June 29, 2022 that, subject to regulatory acceptance, it has completed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on June 14th, 2022. The Company intends to complete a second tranche of the Private Placement before July 14, 2022

In this first tranche, the Company has raised total gross proceeds of $452,010 by issuing 3,228,643 units of the Company at a purchase price of $0.14 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.21 per share for a term of two years from the date of issuance. The Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Results of the Annual General Meeting

Results of the Annual General Meeting

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (Frankfurt: FR4N) (OTCQX:FGOVF) (" Freegold " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide the results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 30, 2022 (the " Meeting ") and announces that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2022 (the " Circular ") were approved by the shareholders of the Company. A total of 96,220,856 shares were voted representing approximately 28.49% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

# of Votes
For

% of Votes
For

# of Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Ron Ewing

95,557,011

99.31

663,845

0.69

Kristina Walcott

95,500,536

99.251

720,320

0.749

Alvin Jackson

95,263,691

99.005

957,165

0.995

David Knight

95,588,240

99,343

632,616

0.657

Gary Moore

82,186,891

85.415

14,033,965

14.585

Garnet Dawson

83,083,990

86.347

13,136,866

13.653

Gregory Hanks

95,588,962

99.343

631,894

0.657

Glen Dickson

81,101,224

84.287

15,119,632

15.713

Reagan Glazier

96,161,212

99.938

59,644

0.062

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Circular, which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com .

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds through leases the Golden Summit Gold Project, near Fairbanks , as well as the Shorty Creek Copper –Gold Project near Livengood. Drilling remains ongoing at Golden Summit.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2021 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/30/c3703.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×