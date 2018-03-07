Kennady Diamonds Releases Update on Drilling Program at Kennady North Project

Kennady Diamonds (TSXV: KDI) has just released an update on its winter drilling program at the Kennady North project. The company reports two fully operational core rigs and a 990 metres of drilling on site completed thus far. Five holes have been drilled on the Faraday 1-3 kimberlite, all of which have intersected kimberlite.

President and CEO of Kennady Diamonds, Dr. Rory Moore stated:

“In spite of severe storms and extremely cold temperatures, our winter program is proceeding smoothly. Good progress has been made on the geotechnical drilling on Faraday 1-3 as we work towards collecting the required data to complete a pre-feasibility level geotechnical study for use in future open pit design work.

The kimberlite intercepts in a number of the drill holes completed to date have also been better than anticipated, and will be accretive to kimberlite tonnage potential when the geological model for Faraday 1-3 is updated”.