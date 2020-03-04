Hifyre Launches Spark Fastlane Service in Fire & Flower Stores

Fire & Flower announced the launch of the click-and-collect service in Fire & Flower Ontario store locations in Ottawa and Kingston.









Fire & Flower Holdings (TSX:FAF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Hifyre announced the launch of the Spark Perks Fastlane “click-and-collect” service in Fire & Flower Ontario store locations in Ottawa and Kingston.

As quoted in the press release:

Click-and-collect online cannabis ordering and pickup services recently became permissible as a result of a change in the Ontario regulations earlier this year. Fastlane is a key benefit of the Spark Perks members program that has been operating across Fire & Flower store locations in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and the Yukon territory. The Spark Perks program provides Fire & Flower customers with a one-to-one personalized customer experience that the Company sees as a key differentiator and value proposition for its customers.

Click here to read the full press release.