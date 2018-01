Gem Diamonds Ltd. (LSE:GEMD) announced the recovery of two high-quality, D-type diamonds from its Letseng mine in Lesotho. The diamonds are 117 and 110 carats.

As quoted in the press release:

[The Letseng mine is] the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world. The Gem Diamonds Limited LEI number is 213800RC2PGGMZQG8L67.

