Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE: GEMD) has just declared that the company has recovered a huge, 152 carat diamond. The stone is top white colour, type lla. This diamond type is one of the highest dollar-per-carat kimberlite diamond in the world, and is almost completely devoid of impurities. It was unearthed from Gem’s Letšeng mine in Lesotho.

The company is pleased that this precious stone is now the sixth 100+ carat diamond found in 2018 thus far.

