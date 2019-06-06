Coro Mining Unveils Atahualpa Drill Results

Coro Mining has released fresh drilling results from its Marimaca project in Chile, specifically from the asset’s Atahualpa area.









Coro Mining (TSX:COP) has released fresh drilling results out of its Marimaca project in Chile’s Antofagasta region, specifically from the asset’s Atahualpa area.

The company completed a fourth batch of 18 RC holes for 4,466 metres, bringing total drilling in the area to 75 holes for over 20,000 metres.

Highlights from the press release are as follows:

Results from the additional drilling confirmed oxide mineralisation including:

Hole ATR-72 From 6 to 50 metres, 44 metres averaging 0.91 percent total copper.



Hole ATR-74 4 to 58 metres, 54 metres averaging 0.85 percent total copper.



Hole ATR-86 From 20 to 102 metres, 82 metres averaging 0.6 percent total copper.



Results from the additional drilling provides new evidence of mixed oxide-secondary sulphide and primary sulphide intercepts including:

Hole ATR-68 From 272 to 300 metres, 28 metres of copper sulphide mineralization averaging 0.95 percent total copper.

Hole ATR-71 From 146 to 190 metres, 44 metres of mixed oxide-secondary sulphide copper sulphide mineralization averaging 0.87 percent total copper.

Hole ATR-96 From 26 to 122 metres, 96 metres of oxide and mixed mineralization averaging 0.76 percent total copper.



Sergio Rivera, VP of Exploration, commented:

“The results from Atahualpa to date continue to exceed my expectations, in terms of both the size of the mineralized area and the grades. These additional drill holes were designed to provide a better understanding of the main geological features in the northern part of the Marimaca deposit and the data will be used in the estimation of the enlarged mineral resource for the project, which remains on track for publication in the third quarter of 2019. The additional results show the emergence of certain high-grade areas which we had not expected as well as attractive mixed oxide, secondary sulphide and primary sulphide mineralization. Additional drill holes have now been completed and we anticipate releasing more results in the coming weeks.”

