Copper

Investing News

Colorado Signs Acquisition Agreement with Buckingham

- July 2nd, 2019

Colorado Resources (TSXV:CXO,OTC Pink:CLASF) has signed a binding arrangement agreement with Buckingham Copper in order to acquire the latter.

Colorado Resources (TSXV:CXO,OTC Pink:CLASF) has signed a binding arrangement agreement with Buckingham Copper in order to acquire the latter.

As stated in the press release:

The acquisition of Buckingham by Colorado by Plan of Arrangement is expected to be completed on or around August 13, 2019, following corporate and regulatory approvals. Details are summarized below. Upon completion of the Arrangement, a $1.4 million exploration program, including drilling, is expected to immediately commence on Colorado’s Kinaskan-Castle property.

Highlights from the release are as follows:

  • Colorado will acquire Buckingham through the issuance of 12,490,054 Colorado shares. Buckingham brings two complementary projects in northwestern British Columbia to Colorado, plus financial and technical expertise.

  • The minimum $2.5 million financing has been arranged through commitment letters, and Subscription Receipts are currently being collected.

  • The combined company will hold over 130,000 hectares of mineral tenure focused in the Golden Triangle with initial exploration focused on the Kinaskan-Castle property.

  • Upon closing, the five-member board of Colorado will be reconstituted by the addition of Michael Cathro and Dr. Fletcher Morgan, and existing Colorado Board members, Cecil Bond, Alastair Still and Bryan Wilson.

Click here to read the full press release from Colorado Resources.

gold outlook free report

Are gold stocks a good idea for 2019?


Get your free market forecast today

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Colorado, Buckingham Receive $2.5 Million Financing Commitments
Colorado Announces Strategic Investment by Goldcorp and Agreement to Acquire Remainder of KSP Project
Colorado Resources Expands to Include ROK-COYOTE Copper Gold Property
Colorado Resources Expands Kinaskan to Include Castle Gold-Silver-Copper Property

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *