Brazil Minerals Adds Artemis Diamond to its Portfolio

• January 4, 2018
Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) announced that it has entered into a joint venture regarding primary diamond sources in Brazil that are set to be developed by Artemis Diamond Corp.; the company says that Artemis will become one of its portfolio companies.

As quoted in the press release:

The areas announced here contain 92,961 acres and thirteen known kimberlites and the project is in late stage of permitting with the Brazilian national mining department after diamonds were confirmed. Photos of sampled diamonds are included at the end of this release.

Marc Fogassa, CEO of Brazil Minerals, commented:

This is a highly exciting development. Primary diamond areas are incredibly rare in size with such large number of active kimberlites. Our technical team with three renowned geologists with over one hundred years of collective expertise on diamonds is advancing this project well.

