BlueBird Begins Exploring Ashburton Cobalt Project

BlueBird Battery Metals has begun initial exploration at its Ashburton project in Western Australia. The project consists of 4 tenements spanning 189 square kilometres, located along the Talga Fault Zone.









BlueBird Battery Metals (TSXV:BATT) has begun initial exploration at its Ashburton project in Western Australia. The project consists of 4 tenements spanning 189 square kilometres, located along the Talga Fault Zone.

As quoted from the press release:

The first phase of exploration will consist of ground reconnaissance mapping and sampling focused on areas where historical surface sample results, collected by others, yielded highly anomalous cobalt values. Reconnaissance-scale mapping and sampling will be undertaken to evaluate selected target areas to verify the historical results. In addition, the company plans to collect a number of 15-30 kg samples that will be analyzed using acid leach analytical methods to evaluate the recoverability of the cobalt-manganese mineralization.

Gary Nassif, BlueBird president, commented:

“The company is eager to begin this initial phase of exploration at Ashburton. Emerging technological advancements in sulfuric acid leaching of manganese cobalt mineralization elsewhere in Australia is demonstrating considerable potential for robust recoveries producing a low cost, manganese-cobalt sulphate product.”

Click here to read the full press release.