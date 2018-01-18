Gold Investing

Barrick Comments on Revised Pascua-Lama Sanction

• January 18, 2018
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSX:ABX) (“Barrick” or the “Company”) is analyzing a revised sanction related to the Company’s Pascua-Lama project issued on January 17 by Chile’s Superintendencia del Medio Ambiente (SMA).

The Pascua-Lama project is currently operating under a temporary closure plan in Chile. During this period, the Company has continued to manage all aspects of the project in a responsible manner.

The sanction is part of a re-evaluation process ordered by the country’s Environmental Court in 2014 and relates to historical compliance matters at the Pascua-Lama project. The revised sanction includes a reduction of the original administrative fine imposed by the SMA in 2013, from approximately $16 million to $11.5 million.

