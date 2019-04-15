Copper

Atalaya Mining Releases Q1 Operational Update

Atalaya Mining has released its Q1 2019 operational update, which has shown copper production to have grown by 8 percent from Q1 2018.

As stated in the press release:

Q1 2019 copper production was 10,219 tonnes, an 8 percent increase over the same equivalent quarter of 2018. A total of 2.4 million tonnes of ore was processed with an average copper head grade of 0.46 percent and a recovery rate of 90.27 percent. In comparison with the same quarter of 2018, throughput and recovery increased 9 percent and 2 percent respectively, while copper head grade was 4 percent lower. Compared with Q4 2018, which was a record quarter, copper production decreased 9 percent as a result of slightly lower throughput and head grade, but was in line with the company’s expectations.

As previously stated, guidance for copper production in 2019 is estimated to be in the range of 45,000 to 46,500 tonnes. This year is anticipated to be one of transition given the upcoming commissioning of the plant expansion which is expected to increase production to within the range of 50,000 to 55,000 tonnes in 2020.

