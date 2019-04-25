Altiplano Metals Releases Q1 Results from Farellon

Copper

Altiplano Metals (TSXV:APN,OTCQB:ALTPF) has reported its Q1 2019 results from its Farellon copper-gold mine in Chile.

As stated in the press release:

Between January 1st and March 31st, the company extracted 7,836 tonnes of mineralized material at Farellon and processed 6,734 tonnes yielding an average grade of 1.58 percent copper. During Q1, the company received US$589,000 for the sale of this material, producing an operating margin of US$7,800 from Chilean operations.

John Williamson, Altiplano CEO, commented:

“We are excited that we’ve maintained positive operating results at the Farellon project for two consecutive quarters. We continue to look ahead for growth strategies at Farellon, Laura and the Rosario vein systems.”

Click here to read the full press release from Altiplano Metals.

